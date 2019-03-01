This agency faked out Cubs fans with 'parking tickets'

Who needs a Sazerac?

The Ad Age Small Agency Awards are back, and they're taking us down to New Orleans this summer for a conference that's sure to bring big-name speakers, great music and a healthy amount of frozen cocktails. Submissions are now open — let us know what makes you small but mighty.

Read on for this week's agency news, and see you next week!

If you've ever driven in Chicago, you're probably familiar with the draconian parking regulations. Chicago shop Schafer Condon Carter made light of that unfortunate phenomenon with an activation for the Chicago Cubs. The "In-Forcement" team went out on the streets to find fans wearing Cubs gear, who were charged with "blatant display of Cubs fandom" and given free tickets for the upcoming season. It's part of the Cubs' "Everybody In" campaign.

Advertising Week is Africa-bound

Advertising Week — which already operates in New York, Sydney, Tokyo, London and Mexico City — will launch later this year in Africa. The new edition will take place in Johannesburg, South Africa in late October. "From female entrepreneurs in Kenya to start ups in Ghana to a broad spectrum of digital innovation out of Nigeria, there is a unique opportunity to unite the continent and leverage our platform to tell incredible stories from all corners of Africa," Advertising Week CEO Matt Scheckner said in a statement.

Clio jury

The Clio Awards have announced its chairs for 2019. Get ready for a big, juicy block of text here…

The brand jury will be led by Burger King global CMO Fernando Machado; the branded entertainment and content jury will be led by BBH worldwide Chief Creative Office r Pelle Sjoenell; the design jury will be led by Design Army Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer Pum Lefebure; the digital, mobile and social media jury will be led by The Community Founder and Chief Creative José Molla; the direct, experiential and events jury will be led by VMLY&R Global Chief Creative Officer Debbi Vandeven; the film jury will be led by McCann Worldgroup Global Chief Creative Chairman Rob Reilly; the print and out-of-home jury will be led by Dentsu Jayme Syfu chairmom (that's not a typo) and Chief Creative Merlee Cruz-Jayme; and the public relations jury will be led by Weber Shandwick President Gail Heimann.

The Clio Awards will be honor its winners on September 25 in New York City.

An antidote to ageism?

It's no secret advertising has an ageism problem (my colleague Adrianne Pasquarelli explored the topic in a feature late last year). Companies like a new one called Graystar Works might help. Greta Thomsen, CEO and founder, said in an email the company is trying to make the search easier for job candidates over 40. "My team and I have experienced ageism first hand, and it's a hard pill to swallow – especially when you're told you're overqualified," she wrote. Interested candidates and employers can sign up on the company's website.

New biz brief

After a pitch, San Francisco independent shop Odysseus Arms was tapped to help millennial-focused insurance brand Toggle expand to more states. R&R Partners will handle media for the launch campaign from the brand, which is backed by Farmers Insurance.

Havas Media has been named media agency partner to Quincy, Massachusetts-based Stop & Shop, which operates more than 400 grocery stores in the Northeast.

On the move…

WPP has named Jacqui Canney — the exec VP and chief people officer of Walmart — as its global chief people officer. She will be responsible for WPP's global talent organization and report to CEO Mark Read.

Mcgarrybowen has named Ida Rezvani as president of its New York office. Rezvani was formerly a global client leader at WPP, leading IHG.

GYK Antler has hired Paula Serafino as its media director. She comes from CTP in Boston, where she was a media director.

The Many — formerly called Mistress — has hired Davis Jones as its managing director of media services. Jones was formerly group media director at indie media agency Crossmedia.

Zimmerman Advertising has appointed Jeff Pearson as its chief client officer. Most recently, Pearson was an senior VP of e-commerce and marketing at Lids Sports Group.

WPP's brand experience and activation agency Geometry has named Beth Ann Kaminkow as its new global CEO. Kaminkow is currently CEO of Kantar Consulting Americas. Current global CEO Steve Harding has "decided to move on from the business after six years" as its global CEO, Geometry said in a statement.

Hill Holliday has named leaders for its new healthcare practice, Hill Holliday Health — managing director Scott Rabschnuk and executive creative director David Leonardi.

Michael Ian Kaye, the founder of Mother Design, has joined startup Hello Alfred as its chief creative officer. The startup says its a "hospitality, technology and in-home commerce" company focused on "improving city living."

Contributing: Angela Doland