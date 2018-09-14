Agency Brief: Football and fried rice

Credit: Anheuser Busch

There's a reason I report on agencies and not football. But today, dear readers, you get a little bit of both.

This weekend, I'm headed to Chicago for a long-weekend sports extravaganza of da Bears, da Cubs and da hot dogs (as many as are humanly possible). My family likes to joke that I get my best texting done at athletic events, so you might hear from me.

Let's do a lateral (please note my flawless usage of football terms here): Ritas, which tells Ad Age in an email that nearly half of the NFL's audience is female, is targeting female football fans this season with a series of campaigns across TV, digital and social channels to promote the Anheuser Busch line of flavored, sparkling margaritas.

In a spot from Fallon NY called "Hail Berry," the brand tapped former NFL quarterback Matt Leinart to announce the brand's fall flavor, Berry-A-Rita. A group of Ritas (which it says are "legendary ladies who have lived life and know how to have a good time") show Leinart how to "Hail Berry," a twist on the "Hail Mary" pass.