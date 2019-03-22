Agency Brief: Kombucha and bye, bye for now

Credit: istock

I regret to inform you there's nothing brief about this Agency Brief.

But I have a reason, dear agency readers. This will be my last edition of this column, which has become an equal parts joyful and dreaded part of my Friday routine.

Over this last year, we've laughed together, cried together, gotten advice together and even done a DIY spa night on our flight to Cannes together. Just kidding! Nobody would do that with me.

I've loved hearing (and telling) your stories—and getting to be a part of such an institution of this industry. Thanks for stomaching my awful puns and sending fun tips that reminded people why they decided to work in advertising.

Stay tuned here in the coming weeks for what's next for Agency Brief, and please don't be a stranger!

Havas top creative

Late last year, the day after Ad Age wrote a story about a polarizing internal culture at Havas Chicago, Havas North America chief creative officer Jason Peterson departed the agency "on mutual agreement." Peterson has since started an agency called The Times. This week, John Norman took over as chief creative officer for Havas Chicago. Norman was formerly chief creative officer and partner at Translation, where he worked for nearly five years.

Norman said in a statement that his goal "is to build upon Havas Chicago's heritage as an unconventional agency—from the art on the walls to the people to what we do—and use the power of hybrid storytelling to create ideas with simple human truths, told with provocative single-minded narratives across all media channels."

What would Bernbach think?

DDB Worldwide pulled back the curtain on its new "visual identity" Friday—with a big B made of two D's and its founders names: Ned Doyle, Mac Dane and Bill Bernbach. Barry Quinn, DDB North America's chief design officer, says the new identity "purposely retains a strong link to our visual history. It's much more than a symbol, it's a canvas for the creativity of the network. We can't wait to see how that evolves over time."

The beautiful thing about @DDB_Worldwide's rebranding is the fact that it's takes a step back into the past and one further into the future.



So sweet and smooth. pic.twitter.com/pMMKiU1jdl — Samuel (@abeiku_d) March 22, 2019

At DDB, Two Ds Make a "B" -- There's a playfulness to this look that I enjoy. The coloring and the huge "B" are not exactly childlike, but there is something youthful and energetic about it. https://t.co/yDZBcoxFli — David Burn (@davidburn) March 22, 2019

The only star I want to see at a business summit

Chase the pitbull with The Dodo Credit: The Dodo

An Omnicom Media Group Partner Summit this week featured "pitbulls, politicos and premium content" — with guest appearances by a pitbull named Chase and Chris Christie. Chase appeared at the summit with The Dodo, while Christie spoke on a panel on the state of live TV. The event was meant to rethink the standard upfront/newfront. Plus: puppies!

Smoking gun

FCB New York and client FDA want smoking to be scary. So the duo, along with Interpublic Group of Cos. media agency Initiative, brings the "dangers of cigarette addiction to life in a horrifying new video game" that's available on Xbox — as part of their "The Real Cost" campaign. The game, "One Leaves," is meant to reference the fact that out of every four teens that smoke in high school, three will smoke "well into adulthood." FCB New York also tapped director Darren Aronofsky to create a trailer and digital content to promote the game.