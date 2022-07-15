Agency Brief

Agency news you need to know this week

StockX celebrates self-expression, Periscope launches a design practice, and GroupM hires a university professor
By Tony Hao. Published on July 15, 2022.
Agency news you need to know this week
StockX

Accenture to acquire The Stable

Accenture has agreed to acquire commerce agency The Stable. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2015, The Stable helps brands build their own digital sales channels and manage their business with retailers. The Stable's team of more than 400 will join Accenture, and will be embedded into Accenture Song.

“Today, every company is a commerce company," Glen Hartman, Accenture Song’s global lead for commerce services, said in a statement. “The B2B and B2C companies that fast-track their commerce transformation across the customers’ entire life journey will grow well into the future."

The Stable is the latest among a series of Accenture acquisitions, including Businet System and Tambourine in Japan, Openmind in Italy, Glamit in Argentina, and Experity in Brazil.

Mojo Supermarket reminds StockX's global audience to "Own It"

Culture product platform StockX has launched a global brand campaign titled "Own It." Aided by creative agency Mojo Supermarket, the campaign features a minute-long video centered around the ideas of taking ownership and pride in one's cultural and fashion choices. 

"You could just blend in, never take a single risk," the ad's voiceover says, "or you can show up, show people what makes you powerful, what makes you feel alive." The video shows glimpses of lives inside different places and subcultures, from Magic the Gathering fanatics to parents and children designing Lego floral arrangements. The faces of the featured people are never fully shown, but their dedication and confidence help relay StockX's message of celebrating self-expression.

The video was directed by Elliott Power of Love Song in his first solo-directed commercial to air in the U.S. The ad is also set to run in the U.K., Canada, France, and Germany, along with a series of IRL extensions, including activation at TwitchCon Amsterdam, as StockX continues its international expansion efforts.

Redubble appoints Publicis's Team One as its first AOR

Independent artist online marketplace Redubble has announced its partnership with Team One, as well as The Pub, adjoined entities within Publicis Groupe's network. Redubble selected The Pub @ Team One to help boost its brand awareness, particularly among its Gen Z audience.

The Pub @ Team One will handle brand strategy, creative, production, and media duties for all of Redubble's U.S. markets. The first campaign, which aims to bring a sense of belonging through expression, targets Gen Z and is slated to launch later this month. 

Just briefly

Quigley has hired Dan Kohler as executive VP, strategy and growth. Kohler will concentrate on the Los Angeles-based female-owned agency's brand and business strategy, agency growth, alliances and partnership creation, agency marketing, and PR. He has previously worked on both the agency and the client sides, as executive VP at Leo Burnett and director of international marketing for Subway World Headquarters. He succeeds Lothar Boensch, who left to join a startup.

Minneapolis-based agency Periscope has launched a design practice. Branded Favorite Child, the practice is backed by the agency's parent company Quad, a marketing experience company with deep roots in print production. To be led by Katie Kelly-Landberg, Periscope's senior VP, business and brand leadership, Favorite Child will seek its clients individually and offer services including design strategy, brand identity, packaging, retail design, and adaptive design.

Atlantic New York, a Brooklyn-based agency headquartered in an 84-year-old oil tanker, has named Suzanne Barbosa its first managing director. Barbosa's 15 years in the creative business most recently included her role as MullenLowe New York's VP group account director on Unilever, Bayer, and Edgewell Personal Care, according to her new agency. She joins Atlantic New York's leadership alongside Joao Coutinho and Marco Pupo, whom she shared time with at Grey New York.

Atlantic's Suzanne Barbosa, João Coutinho and Marco Pupo

Credit: Atlantic

David has appointed Linus Oura and Guilherme Pinheiro as creative director and associate creative director, respectively, for the agency's newly-opened New York office. Oura hails from Brazil after two years at Gut Sao Paulo as a creative director, while Pinheiro joins David New York after being part of the agency's inaugural Madrid team. The creative duo will report to Managing Director Luiza Prata Carvalho and Chief Creative Officer Andre Toledo. 

Schafer Condon Carter has been named the creative agency for USA Today's brand awareness campaign. Titled "To the Point," the campaign aims to showcase USA Today's succinct content and encourage millennial and Gen Z readers to seek clear and relevant news. The campaign starts this week on the company's own media channels—website, print, social media, and OTT—before entering key markets via social, out-of-home/digital billboards leading up to USA Today's 40th anniversary this September.

Terri & Sandy has been tapped by Barr Hill Gin as the spirit brand's first agency of record. The agency will be responsible for creating a platform and campaign to help the alcohol brand expand nationally, and the creative work will appear across digital, online video, experiential, and out-of-home channels. Specifically, the alcohol brand aims to raise awareness of its "Landcrafted" approach to distillation and its annual sustainability event, "Bee's Knees Week," which advocates for the preservation of bees.

VMLY&R has hired Kaleeta McDade as chief experience design officer, North America. McDade, who the agency says will become the first Black female C-suite creative in any major holding company agency, has previously worked for Ogilvy as global creative director and will jointly lead VMLY&R's design team with Eric Looney, who has been with the agency's XD team for five years. McDade and Looney will report to Debbi Vandeven, global chief creative officer. In addition, Craig Elimeliah has been promoted to become the agency's chief experience design officer, T-Mobile, reporting to McDade.

GroupM has tapped Brian Dashew as its head of learning and development for North America. Dashew will lead GroupM University, the newly-launched learning and development hub for employee growth, and oversee leading, designing, and executing learning experiences and the professional development curriculum. He was most recently affiliated with Rutgers University, where was an assistant professor of professional practice in Adult and Continuing Education

San Francisco-based Butchershop Global has hired Christina Cooksey as the company's first VP, content. Cooksey will be responsible for managing strategy, planning, development and production of creative content, as well as working to expand the current content product suite. Hailing from Red Antler as its former head of content and campaigns, she will report to Ben McNutt, Butchershop's chief creative officer and associate partner.

Subnation Media has been named the agency of record for PUBG Esports Americas by Krafton, and will be responsible for comprehensive marketing planning and execution in support of future esports events in the Americas.

Wolff Olins has hired Thomas Wilder and George Lavender, as global principal for design and associate creative director, respectively. Wilder previously served as the executive creative director for restaurant brand Sweetgreen, while Lavender previously worked for Collins and Mother New York. Both Wilder and Lavender will join the consultancy's Los Angeles office.

Barrett has hired Melissa Macarian and Julie Blakley as creative directors. Leaving the creative director role at Camp+King, Macarian will also serve as art director at Barrett and will oversee the Activision and Chime accounts and new business. Blakley comes from Doremus and will oversee the Sutter Health, eBay and Bitly accounts.

Wavemaker has hired Davida Arnold as group director, marketing and communications, the American region. Arnold joins Wavemaker from her position as writer and storyteller at Magic Treehouse Studios. She will report to Louisa Wong, Wavemaker's Americas CEO. Arnold replaces Kaya Heitman, who moved over to GroupM as executive director, marketing and communications, North America.

Tony Hao

Tony Hao is an Ad Age intern. He's an undergraduate student at Yale majoring in English. He has worked for RADII, Yale Daily News, and Yale's Journal of Literary Translation.

