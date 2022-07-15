Agency news you need to know this week

Accenture to acquire The Stable

Accenture has agreed to acquire commerce agency The Stable. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2015, The Stable helps brands build their own digital sales channels and manage their business with retailers. The Stable's team of more than 400 will join Accenture, and will be embedded into Accenture Song.



“Today, every company is a commerce company," Glen Hartman, Accenture Song’s global lead for commerce services, said in a statement. “The B2B and B2C companies that fast-track their commerce transformation across the customers’ entire life journey will grow well into the future."

The Stable is the latest among a series of Accenture acquisitions, including Businet System and Tambourine in Japan, Openmind in Italy, Glamit in Argentina, and Experity in Brazil.

Mojo Supermarket reminds StockX's global audience to "Own It"

Culture product platform StockX has launched a global brand campaign titled "Own It." Aided by creative agency Mojo Supermarket, the campaign features a minute-long video centered around the ideas of taking ownership and pride in one's cultural and fashion choices.

"You could just blend in, never take a single risk," the ad's voiceover says, "or you can show up, show people what makes you powerful, what makes you feel alive." The video shows glimpses of lives inside different places and subcultures, from Magic the Gathering fanatics to parents and children designing Lego floral arrangements. The faces of the featured people are never fully shown, but their dedication and confidence help relay StockX's message of celebrating self-expression.

The video was directed by Elliott Power of Love Song in his first solo-directed commercial to air in the U.S. The ad is also set to run in the U.K., Canada, France, and Germany, along with a series of IRL extensions, including activation at TwitchCon Amsterdam, as StockX continues its international expansion efforts.