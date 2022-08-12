Agency news you need to know this week

Agency Brief

Mojo Supermarket’s art gallery, Courage hires first chief strategy officer and more
By Brian Bonilla. Published on August 12, 2022.
Credit: Hanson Dodge

Big celebrations from Small Agency winners

Living up to the creativity that recently earned them Ad Age Small Agency Awards, some of the winners found unique ways to celebrate their new hardware. Milwaukee-based agency Hanson Dodge "announced" their Silver Midwest honors on the scoreboard during a Brewers game in late July.

Pedro Lerma, founder of Lerma

Credit: Pedro Lerma via LinkedIn

Lerma/ got a billboard of its own in downtown Dallas and Atlanta-based Majority celebrated its Newcomer Agency of Year win with a team meeting that included an appearance by its founding partner and NBA legend Shaquille O’ Neal.

 

After some light roasting from the Big Diesel, O’Neal imparted some advice to the team: “Just because we have this award doesn’t mean we let up.”

At the end of the Zoom video, posted on LinkedIn, O’Neal also surprised Nico Giarrano and Micol Rankin with promotions from associate creative directors to creative directors.

Hyundai’s Hispanic AOR

Hyundai Motor America has hired Lopez Negrete Communications as its U.S. Hispanic marketing agency of record following a competitive pitch process, according to a statement by the automotive company.

The agency will begin general brand work immediately, the company said in a statement, followed by vehicle-specific launches beginning with the compact SUV Tucson. 

“At Hyundai, our vision is progress for humanity, and that includes relating to multicultural communities in culture and in language,”  Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America said in the statement. “We selected Lopez Negrete for its expertise in reaching today’s multifaceted Hispanic segments in ways that truly connect with the vibrant and diverse cultures. We are excited to communicate with Latino audiences nationwide with a more strategic approach that makes us even more relatable.” 

Art at the Supermarket

This week, Mojo Supermarket launched its first art gallery exhibition, which featured works from local artists centered around the theme of “Home.” The event, which took place for over two hours, is the beginning of what will be a continued series of exhibitions hosted by the agency throughout the year. The premiere exhibit was curated by Magdalena Santos, a senior project manager at Mojo Supermarket, and Anne-Laure Lemaitre, who is a freelance curator and creative strategist. 

“Urban Fey” (left)  by Michael Sylvan Robinson and “Blossoming Heart” (right) by Carmen Paulino.

Credit: Saliyl Dotson, producer at Mojo Supermarket

“Our first exhibition in the space, entitled 'Welcome Home' is a group show, and reflection of home as a place both remembered and imagined,” the agency wrote in its statement promoting the event. “The works are predominately physical, with sculptural and textile pieces intertwined that craft a journey for the senses. A display of daring experiences bound by a common yearning to be in the place where we are whole.”

DDB Canada’s new CEO

Eve Rémillard-Larose has been named as the new CEO of DDB Canada. She takes on the role from Kevin Brady, who left the agency in February. In her role, Rémillard-Larose will be tasked with managing all of the agency’s brands in Canada, including health agency Anderson Health & Wellness and TrackDDB. Prior to this, Rémillard-Larose spent over 16 years at Sid Lee, most recently as co-managing partner of Sid Lee Toronto.

Ogilvy PR’s focus on B2B influencer marketing

Ogilvy PR launched its new “global business influence” offering, which is dedicated to helping clients enter the influencer marketing space “at the B2B level,” the agency wrote in a statement. Ogilvy PR is already using the new offering with clients including IBM, Samsung Business and Vodafone Business.

“Using influence in business is not new; but many businesses have only been utilizing a small portion of its potential, and focused at the conversion stage,” James Baldwin, business influence director at Ogilvy PR, said in a statement, adding that the new practice extends that reach through the fuller marketing process.

Laughlin Constable’s new CEO

Independent agency Laughlin Constable, which has offices in Milwaukee and Chicago, has named Anthony Romano as its new CEO. Prior to launching a marketing and growth acceleration consultancy last year, Romano held leadership positions as the CEO of Wunderman Thompson’s Midwest offices and the CEO of BBH New York. Rome Seifert had been the acting CEO at Laughlin Constable since early 2022 and will resume his role as chief finance and operations officer once Romano starts his role in September.

Golden anniversary

International performance marketing agency DAC is marking 50 years in business since its founding in Toronto in 1972. The agency, which now has over 550 employees across North America and Europe, celebrated the milestone with a company party at the agency’s Toronto headquarters.

“It’s really special to meet this 50-year milestone," Norm Hagarty, CEO and managing partner at DAC said in a statement. “Not every company can speak to the level of transformation DAC has had, and we’re proud to have brought many of our people along on that journey."

Just briefly

Courage, the agency that was formed in May by former Rethink partners Dhaval Bhatt, Joel Holby, and Niki Sahni, has brought on its first chief strategy officer. Tom Kenny takes on the role after previously serving as chief strategy officer for Ogilvy Canada. Since being founded just a few months ago, Courage has quadrupled in size as it has brought on clients like Nescafé, Truss Beverages, and Raising The Roof.

Gale has picked up four key new business wins. The Stagwell agency has been named integrated agency of record for tech companies Seagate and Lumos and finance companies Cadre and Carson Wealth. The companies previously worked with agencies on a project basis.

Horizon Media’s 305 Worldwide has hired Roberto Alcazar, as executive VP, managing director and executive creative director. Alcazar takes on the newly created role after serving as a creative director at the agency for two years.

Barrett has named Amie Chan as its first head of strategy. Most recently, Chan was a VP, group planning director at FCB West.

Media by Mother has named Max Jaffe as its first head of activation and analytics. Jaffe previously worked at GroupM, where he served as VP, managing partner and head of programmatic for five years.

We Are Social has promoted Susie Hogarth as its global head of cultural insights. Hogarth, who previously served as senior research and cultural insights director for the agency’s U.K. team, takes over the global role from Lore Oxford, who has left the company, according to a statement from We Are Social.

Waltham, Massachusetts-based agency Boathouse has named Peter Prodromou as its new president and founder of the agency’s Palo Alto location, a new role for the agency. Prior to joining Boathouse, Peter was president and CEO of Boston Digital.

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more.

