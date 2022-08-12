Agency news you need to know this week

Golden anniversary
International performance marketing agency DAC is marking 50 years in business since its founding in Toronto in 1972. The agency, which now has over 550 employees across North America and Europe, celebrated the milestone with a company party at the agency’s Toronto headquarters.
“It’s really special to meet this 50-year milestone," Norm Hagarty, CEO and managing partner at DAC said in a statement. “Not every company can speak to the level of transformation DAC has had, and we’re proud to have brought many of our people along on that journey."
Just briefly
Courage, the agency that was formed in May by former Rethink partners Dhaval Bhatt, Joel Holby, and Niki Sahni, has brought on its first chief strategy officer. Tom Kenny takes on the role after previously serving as chief strategy officer for Ogilvy Canada. Since being founded just a few months ago, Courage has quadrupled in size as it has brought on clients like Nescafé, Truss Beverages, and Raising The Roof.
Gale has picked up four key new business wins. The Stagwell agency has been named integrated agency of record for tech companies Seagate and Lumos and finance companies Cadre and Carson Wealth. The companies previously worked with agencies on a project basis.
Horizon Media’s 305 Worldwide has hired Roberto Alcazar, as executive VP, managing director and executive creative director. Alcazar takes on the newly created role after serving as a creative director at the agency for two years.
Barrett has named Amie Chan as its first head of strategy. Most recently, Chan was a VP, group planning director at FCB West.
Media by Mother has named Max Jaffe as its first head of activation and analytics. Jaffe previously worked at GroupM, where he served as VP, managing partner and head of programmatic for five years.
We Are Social has promoted Susie Hogarth as its global head of cultural insights. Hogarth, who previously served as senior research and cultural insights director for the agency’s U.K. team, takes over the global role from Lore Oxford, who has left the company, according to a statement from We Are Social.
Waltham, Massachusetts-based agency Boathouse has named Peter Prodromou as its new president and founder of the agency’s Palo Alto location, a new role for the agency. Prior to joining Boathouse, Peter was president and CEO of Boston Digital.