Agency news you need to know this week

DDB Canada’s new CEO

Eve Rémillard-Larose has been named as the new CEO of DDB Canada. She takes on the role from Kevin Brady, who left the agency in February. In her role, Rémillard-Larose will be tasked with managing all of the agency’s brands in Canada, including health agency Anderson Health & Wellness and TrackDDB. Prior to this, Rémillard-Larose spent over 16 years at Sid Lee, most recently as co-managing partner of Sid Lee Toronto.

Ogilvy PR’s focus on B2B influencer marketing

Ogilvy PR launched its new “global business influence” offering, which is dedicated to helping clients enter the influencer marketing space “at the B2B level,” the agency wrote in a statement. Ogilvy PR is already using the new offering with clients including IBM, Samsung Business and Vodafone Business.

“Using influence in business is not new; but many businesses have only been utilizing a small portion of its potential, and focused at the conversion stage,” James Baldwin, business influence director at Ogilvy PR, said in a statement, adding that the new practice extends that reach through the fuller marketing process.

Laughlin Constable’s new CEO

Independent agency Laughlin Constable, which has offices in Milwaukee and Chicago, has named Anthony Romano as its new CEO. Prior to launching a marketing and growth acceleration consultancy last year, Romano held leadership positions as the CEO of Wunderman Thompson’s Midwest offices and the CEO of BBH New York. Rome Seifert had been the acting CEO at Laughlin Constable since early 2022 and will resume his role as chief finance and operations officer once Romano starts his role in September.