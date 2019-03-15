Agency Brief: More stupid stunts and getting hammered at lunch

I have an idea for any of you looking to get fired next week.

Wine Week. It's a little thing where you pay $20 for 10 wines at lunch at restaurants including Smith & Wollensky, Quality Meats and more. Walrus has released an out-of-home campaign for restaurant group Quality Branded to promote Wine Week at its eateries (er, drinkeries?) and it'll hit close to home for anyone who enjoys a tipple or 10 at lunch.

The ads have messages like "Some people think drinking during lunch is irresponsible. Some people also clap at the end of movies." or "Some people judge those who drink during the day. Some people also cry during sex."

"When you've got a program that encourages people to consume 10 wine samples at lunch, you run the risk of some (boring) people looking down their nose at it," says Deacon Webster, Walrus co-founder and chief creative officer said in an email. "Instead of running from this reality, we decided to double down. We are bracing ourselves for the response."

Not another face tattoo

The above subhead is actually how Pete Pirone, who says he's another job-seeking fellow, titled his email to me. If you read last week's brief, you may have seen the video from Rudolph Troncone, who made a video of himself getting R/GAs logo tattooed on his forehead.

Pirone has a bit of a different tactic. "I, like him, am still looking for a job. It seems like all you hear about today are juniors performing elaborate, cringe-worthy stunts to get an agency's attention. About 0.0075% actually work and garner a headline," he wrote to me. "So I had a little fun and created an agency stunt generator for creative directors. The overall idea is that CDs can go ahead and pick a ridiculous stunt to be performed...or they can just go to my portfolio and check out my work. Because it's the work that really matters, right? ... Right?"

Check out Pirone's site here. And please, for the love of God, do not send a fake foot to any agency to show how much you want to "get your foot in the door."

New biz brief

New Orleans-based agency Peter Mayer Advertising has won project work for Tennessee-based sausage company, Williams Sausage. The agency will, ahem, link up with Williams Sausage as it seeks to rise from a regional favorite to a national staple. Hey, not the wurst idea.

Are they crying from happiness or is that just a giant onion ring? UM has won media for TGI Friday's, taking on planning, buying, search and social duties for the casual food chain.

Spark Foundry has bagged luxury lifestyle brand MCM's global media account.

Formica moves creative to Curiosity

Formica Corp. has named Curiosity Advertising, Cincinnati, creative agency of record for North America. Netherlands-based Broadview Industries announced late last year it would acquire Formica, the world's leading manufacturer of high-pressure laminate (for, you know, countertops.) Amy Gath, VP of marketing for Formica in a statement cited "Curiosity's experience working with iconic brands and their exceptional creativity." Empower, also based in Cincinnati, previously handled Formica. Jeff Warman, chief creative officer of Curiosity, had previously worked on the brand while in a similar role at Empower before making the crosstown move last year.

A bigger instrument

MDC Partners' Portland, Oregon-based digital agency Instrument is expanding to New York with its acquisition of Brooklyn-based digital brand and product innovation studio This Also.

On the move…

Carat USA has appointed Louisa Wong as chief operating officer. Wong previously served as the Chief Digital Officer for Amplifi inside Dentsu Aegis Network.

WPP veteran Scott Kavanagh has joined TBWA/Worldwide as managing director of Nissan United U.S., the multi-agency leadership team within Omnicom leading all U.S. marketing and communications for Nissan.

Dick Van Motman has been appointed as Global CEO of creative for Dentsu Aegis Network, while Gordon Bowen steps into the new role of chief creative officer. Bowen will also continue to be Chairman of McGarryBowen.

Wunderman Thompson has appointed Maree Prendergast as its global chief talent officer. Previously, Prendergast was was the chief talent officer at Publicis.Sapient.

