How to peel an orange and Dennis Rodman competes with a celebrity pug: Agency Brief

Birk, who graduated from the "Institute of Citrus Technology," is aware of the futile nature of his job, but hopes that one day he will be able to teach one person how to peel a Peelz. Throughout the video, he is accompanied by a boisterous choir that sings about his redundant job and weird life choice to pursue this as a career

The video ends with Birk stating to the camera that “99.999% of everyone in the world probably knows how to peel a mandarin.”

The integrated campaign includes broadcast and online video, out-of-home and social media assets.

CSO revolving door

VMLY&R brought on Joydeep Dey as global chief strategy officer on WPP’s Ford account, with responsibilities for marketing communications, experiences, technology, and commerce. Dey replaces Mike Bentley, who has retired to pursue new challenges according to a VMLY&R spokeswoman. Most recently, Dey served as Publicis Groupe’s global head of strategy for Citigroup, where he led global strategy teams across creative, cultural insights, performance, analytics, and media. He will work alongside Jason Xenopoulos, who was named global chief creative officer of the Ford account in September.

Dentsu International has hired Alex Hesz as global chief strategy officer. Hesz will join the Dentsu International global executive team and will report directly to Wendy Clark, global CEO. Hesz will pioneer Dentsu International’s global corporate strategy and go-to-market strategic execution. “Alex’s appointment is game-changing for Dentsu. He is one of the foremost strategic leaders in the industry. On our journey to optimizing from 160 to 6 global leadership brands, this role is critical to integrate our total offering across Media, CXM, and Creative, delivering growth and creativity for clients at the speed and efficiency demanded by the marketplace,” Clark said.

Havas Media has named Sarah Ivey as its new chief strategy officer, North America. The appointment comes after Meghan Grant, who previously held the position, was named president of Havas Media Group U.S. and Chief Client Experience Officer for North America last month.

The royal treatment

A campaign is sure to be legendary if it includes a legend like Dennis Rodman, right? Unless The Worm is upstaged by a dog.

Creative agency Boathouse came up with a fun way to bring legendary status to a pug named George rather than Rodman. The pug is shown the ad for Nations Lending getting the “George treatment” while Rodman goes unnoticed. The goal is to make the average person feel as if they can and will get treated like royalty when buying a house, no matter whether they are famous or not.