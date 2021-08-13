J.B. Smoove is Caesar and an agency celebrates its 20th anniversary in Minecraft: Agency Brief

VaynerX—which includes subsidiaries VaynerMedia, VaynerProductions, The Sasha Group, Gallery Media Group, VaynerSpeakers, VaynerCommerce, VaynerTalent and VaynerNFT—has brought on Vanessa Vining as its first-ever chief diversity officer. Vining was most recently senior director, cross-cultural strategy and head of diversity, equity, and inclusion at Omnicom’s Hearts & Sciences. She will focus on “developing a global diversity, equity and inclusion framework, employee recruitment and retention, training and education, and supplier diversity,” according to a statement by VaynerX.

Creating luck on the 13th

A day like Friday the 13th can seem a bit redundant given the effects of the pandemic over the past couple of years. However, instead of focusing on the bad luck associated with the day, Andy Nairn, founder of Lucky Generals, is giving tips on how brands can create their own luck in his book,“Go Luck Yourself,” which launches in the U.S today. Top tips include:

"The first step toward improving your fortunes is appreciating what you already have. Organizations often overlook amazing assets like their name, provenance, people, data or packaging—because they're over-familiar with them. So it's always good to look at them with fresh eyes."

"Make sure your working life is full of diverse stimuli. People often stumble on great ideas while thinking about other stuff like music, art, sport, science or nature–but you can also deliberately increase your chances of having a happy accident by viewing your challenge through these lenses."

"Go looking for bad luck. Sometimes a problem—like a crisis, taboo, flaw or constraint—can actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise."

"Create space in your processes for unexpected things to happen. The record producer Quincy Jones has a great expression for this: he says 'Let the Lord walk through the room.' I reckon we could all learn from that."

"Apply this thinking to every aspect of your organization. You can plan for luck by designing your building, recruitment, working practices and culture in ways that encourage serendipity. Too often we talk about 'not leaving anything to chance' whereas we should be actively encouraging luck to happen."

Just briefly

Media by Mother, the media agency launched by Mother in January, has hired Julie Lee as chief operations officer. Previously, Lee spent 10 years with GroupM, most recently as a managing director for Wavemaker, where she led the Chicago and Costa Rica offices and held responsibilities for teams in New York. She replaces Will Heins, who was a founding partner and COO at the agency before leaving to join You & Mr Jones media.

Havas has appointed Ol Janus to the newly created role of global head of data for its dedicated customer experience network, Havas CX. Janus, previously group head of data for the network’s lead UK agency, Havas CX Helia, will report to Havas Creative Global Chief Strategy Officer Mark Sinnock.

David Miami has promoted Brenda Fell to head of production where she will oversee all production work for global clients such as Burger King and Budweiser. Previously, she had served as executive producer for David Miami for a year.

Contributing: Ann-Christine Diaz