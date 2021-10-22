Watch the most hilarious video ever about hybrid work: Agency Brief

“As the platform gains more recognition, we’ve seen barriers that hinder clients from taking full advantage of the platform, a spokeswoman for the agency said. “Many of these barriers stem from a lack of understanding of the platform and the ability to move with the speed of culture, due to structures for the “old” way of social.”

The week included a high-level of involvement from TikTok itself, with sessions led by Sandie Hawkins, general manager of North America; Jorge Ruize, global head of marketing science; and Bryan Cosgrove, director of commercial music and creative licensing.

In total 280 Vayner videos were created, garnering 650,000 views to date.

AOR frenzy

Planet Fitness has named Huge as its digital agency-of-record following a competitive review that lasted two months. In this role, Huge will support the continuous evolution of the gym chain’s mobile app, website and in-club digital experience. The agency will also be tasked with improving member retention and continue to drive the company’s “brick with clicks” strategy, which combines providing members with in-person experiences as well as virtual experiences. This is the latest agency decision Planet Fitness has made recently.

In September the New Hampshire-based gym chain selected Team Lift, a bespoke unit within Publicis Groupe, as its agency-of-record. Team Lift handles all creative marketing, media duties and data and analytics.

Tonal has named UM Worldwide as its media AOR, according to multiple people close to the situation. UM declined to comment and Tonal wasn’t available for comment by press time. The news comes a week after the home fitness brand launched a new campaign by R/GA featuring NBA superstar Lebron James.

Pharmaceutical company Perrigo has chosen Gale as its North America media agency-of-record. Gale, which had been handling media, digital creative, influencer and medical marketing for Burt’s Bees Infant Formula, a Perrigo licensed brand, was invited to join the RFP pitch process in fall 2020. Gale will lead all media planning and buying efforts for Perrigo’s portfolio of nine brands in North America through 2022, including Prevacid, ScarAway, and Ranir.

Autism Canada has chosen Public Label as its strategic and creative agency partner. The agency will be tasked with developing a new brand narrative and redesigning the Autism Canada website. The rebrand is important for the non-profit organization because it saw a shift in donation behavior, during the pandemic, where Canadians have been halting or donating less due to pandemic-related financial difficulties.

“Although there’s a rising rate of ASD, there is still broad confusion around what it means to have autism,” Anne Dean, senior VP and general mananger of marketing solutions at Public Label said in a statement. “Autism isn’t a single, simple categorical entity, but a complex, inconsistent and individualized experience, which makes it difficult for Canadians to understand. Our goal is to create a greater understanding of ASD that generates compassion and galvanizes Canadians to support the cause.”