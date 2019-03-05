2019 AD AGE A-LIST HONOREES AND CREATIVITY AWARD FINALISTS
With budget pressures, conservative clients and continually shifting marketing models, agencies have a tougher time than ever to stand out. But the winners of the Ad Age A-List and Creativity Awards are the big, bold thinkers—the risk takers that are shaping the future of marketing.
The list of companies that will be honored on the 2019 A-List is below, chosen by Ad Age editors. But this year, there is a new twist: A-Listers will not know exactly what they have won until the top prizes are revealed on the night of the A-List and Creativity Awards Gala in New York City, April 15. You'll also find listed the finalists for our third annual Creativity Awards. Chosen by juries comprising the industry's most accomplished leaders, the Creativity Awards honor the most forward-thinking creators and innovators of the past year. Get all the details here for this must-attend event that honors the best this industry has to offer.
2019 AD AGE A-LIST
A-List Honorees
360i, 72andSunny, Anomaly, Anonymous Content, Arts & Sciences, BBDO, Bob Industries, Biscuit Filmworks, Cashmere, Chelsea, Chobani, Collins, Crispin Porter Bogusky, Directors Bureau, Droga5, Edelman, Empower, EP & Co., Epoch, Erich & Kallman, FCB, FCB/Six, Fig, Forsman & Bodenfors, Furlined, Giant Spoon, Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, Hungry Man, Iconoclast, Imperial Woodpecker, Initiative, Johannes Leonardo, Leo Burnett, M ss ng P eces, The Martin Agency, McCann, Mcgarrybowen, Mediacom, MediaMonks, MJZ, Mother London, MullenLowe Group, MullenLowe Mediahub , O Positive, O'Keefe Reinhard & Paul, Oberland, Object & Animal, Park Pictures, Partizan, PrettyBird, Pulse Films, R/GA, Radical, Rattling Stick, Reset, RSA, Skunk, Smuggler, Somesuch, Station Film, Stink, Superprime, TBWA, TD Ameritrade, The Tombras Group, Tool, UM, Unit9, VMLY&R, Wieden & Kennedy, Work & Co.
A-List Categories
Agency of the Year, Agency A-List, Agency Standout, Agency to Watch, Comeback Agency of the Year, Innovator Agency of the Year, Data/Analytics Agency of the Year, Design Agency of the Year, Multicultural Agency of the Year, Media Agency of the Year, International Agency of the Year, Agency Executive of the Year, Chief Marketing Officer of the Year, Production Company of the Year, Production Company A-List, Production Company Standout and Production Company to Watch
Creativity Awards:
Work Categories
Content Marketing of the Year
Exclusive the Rainbow
Skittles, DDB Chicago and MJZ (co-entrant)
Dundee
Tourism Australia, Droga5
Tech Application of the Year
Posts Into Letters
Change the Ref, FCB/Six
Insta Novels
New York Public Library, Mother New York
Destination Pride
PFLAG Canada, FCB/Six
The First Ad in the Blockchain
TD Ameritrade, Havas New York
Best Work for Good
Project 84
Campaign Against Living Miserably, Adam & Eve DDB
Rang-tan
Greenpeace Iceland, Mother London
Save Our Species
Lacoste, BETC Paris
Price of Our Lives
March for Our Lives, McCann New York
My Game My Name
Telefonica and Wonder Women Tech, Africa
Read More Listen More
UNESCO, Droga5 New York
Experiential Campaign of the Year
Billie Jean King Your Shoes
Adidas, TBWA/Chiat/Day New York
The Whopper Detour
Burger King, FCB New York
Project 84
Campaign Against Living Miserably, Adam & Eve DDB
SXSWestworld
HBO, Giant Spoon
Tiny But Mighty
#FARMLANDxSUPREME Lookbook
Farmland, Doner
GIForade
Gatorade, VMLY&R and Giphy (entrant)
IHOb
IHOP, Droga5 New York
Grandma
Snickers, BBDO New York
Best Use of Voice Tech
Westworld: The Maze
HBO, 360i
Craft of the Year
Welcome Home
Apple, TBWA/Media Arts Lab and MJZ (co-entrant)
LegoPress
LEGO Group, VMLY&R
Oat the Goat
Ministry of Education New Zealand, FCB New Zealand
DTF
OKCupid, Wieden & Kennedy New York
Plastic Ocean
Sea Shepherd, FF Creative Community
Campaign of the Year
Just Do It—Dream Crazy
Nike, Wieden & Kennedy Portland
Exclusive The Rainbow
Skittles, DDB Chicago and MJZ (co-entrant)
Dundee
Tourism Australia, Droga5
Creativity Awards:
People Categories
Chief Creative Officer of the Year
Chris Beresford-Hill
Chief Creative Officer, TBWA/Chiat/Day New York
Richard Brim
Chief Creative Officer, Adam & Eve DDB
Susan Credle
Global Chief Creative Officer, FCB Worldwide
Neil Heymann
Chief Creative Officer, Droga5
Rob Reilly
Global Creative Chairman, McCann Worldgroup
Creative Director of the Year
Rohan Cooke and Laura Petruccelli
Creative Directors, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Alex Grieve and Adrian Rossi
Executive Creative Directors, AMV BBDO
Magnus Jackobsson
Creative Director, Åkestam Holst
Ryan O'Rourke and Alberto Ponte
Global Creative Directors for Nike, Wieden & Kennedy
Creative of the Year
Nedal Ahmed
Senior Copywriter, Droga5
Luke Chard and Mietta McFarland
Senior Art Director and Senior Copywriter, Droga5
Sarah Phillips, Dylan Lee, and Alex Romans
Art Director and Copywriters, Wieden & Kennedy
Chief Strategy Officer of the Year
Elana Gorbatyuk
Chief Strategy Officer and Partner, Sid Lee
Suzanne Powers
Global Chief Strategy Officer, McCann Worldgroup
Bonnie Wan
Head of Brand Strategy, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Jennifer Zimmerman
Global Chief Strategy Officer, Mcgarrybowen
Strategic Planner of the Year
Ralph Paone
Group Brand Strategy Director, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Harry Román-Torres
Head of Strategy, Droga5
Media Planner of the Year
Joey-Lyn Addesa
Managing Director, Strategic Planning, Mindshare
Allan Apjohn
VP Associate Media Director, MullenLowe Mediahub
Mike Friedman
Media Director, Giant Spoon
Brian McCord
Senior VP, Group Media Director, RPA
Anjali Patel
Associate Media Director, Wieden & Kennedy
Director of the Year
Spike Jonze
MJZ
Dougal Wilson
Furlined
Megaforce (Charles Brisgand, Léo Berne, Clément Gallet and Raphaël Rodriguez)
Iconoclast
Brand Marketer of the Year
Rachel Ferdinando
VP of Marketing, Frito-Lay
Account Manager of the Year
Danielle Gard
Account Director, 72andSunny
Marissa Guerra
Account Director, Droga5
Luiza Prata Carvalho
North American Brand Director, Wieden & Kennedy
Diversity and Inclusion Officer of the Year
Fiona Carter
Chief Brand Officer, AT&T Communications
Karen Kahn
Chief Communications Officer, HP
Gabrielle Korn
Editor-in-Chief, NYLON Media
Jonathan Mildenhall
Co-Founder and CEO, TwentyFirstCenturyBrand
Liz Valentine
CEO and Co-Founder, Swift
Creativity Awards:
Companies Categories
Startup of the Year
Advocado
Modern Fertility
Discover Puerto Rico
Consumer Product of the Year
HPV Test from EverlyWell
The Edible Spoon from Savor
The Play Kits by Lovevery
Marketing Product of the Year
Anchor Sponsorships
Fooji
Visionary/Founder of the Year
Jason Bravman and Georgina Gooley
Co-Founders, Billie
Shahrzad Rafati
Founder and CEO, BroadbandTV
Tina Sharkey
CEO and Co-Founder, Brandless
Winners will be announced at the A-List & Creativity Awards Gala in New York on April 15.