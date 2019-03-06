72andSunny lays off five percent of staffers in NY and LA

Credit: 72andSunny

MDC Partners agency 72andSunny says it has laid off five percent of its staff in New York and Los Angeles — news that comes a day after Ad Age first reported MillerCoors had launched a creative agency review for Coors Light, one of 72andSunny's biggest clients. 72andSunny said it was not participating in the review.

"Today we parted ways with five percent of our staff," an agency spokeswoman said in a statement Wednesday. "As our industry continues to evolve, we are reshaping 72andSunny to maximize the thing we believe in most: unleashing the power of unignorable creativity. This is the beating heart of our company and the highest value in today's attention economy. We are sad to part with people from our team and thank them for their contributions."

The agency has roughly 475 employees in the U.S. and nearly 700 globally.

In December, MillerCoors moved Coors Banquet, a much smaller account than Coors Light, from 72andSunny to Mekanism.

Meanwhile, another client, Johnnie Walker, said in December it was reviewing global creative work. In the U.S., Johnnie Walker works with MDC sibling Anomaly.