$83 MILLION CLARITIN AD ACCOUNT MOVED TO EURO RSCG

DETROIT (AdAge.com) -- Schering-Plough Corp. has changed agencies on its over-the-counter allergy medication Claritin, giving the $83 million account to Havas' WPP Group's Ogilvy & Mather, New York, previously had the account. First of several moves A Schering-Plough spokeswoman declined to comment. Both Euro RSCG and Ogilvy & Mather referred calls to the client. But executives with knowledge of the decision said it was the first of what should be several moves from the pharmaceutical company as it begins the process of consolidating its business with one or two holding companies. Schering-Plough spent $83 million in measured media on Claritin last year, according to TNS Media Intelligence/CMR. The company has spent $35.5 million on the allergy medicine through the first four months of this year, putting it on par to spend $106.5 million for the year. $400 million consolidation Advertising Age reported in June that Schering-Plough had launched a review to consolidate its $400 million global advertising budget at one or two holding companies. Claritin is its premier over-the-counter product, and Euro RSCG already handles several OTC products for Schering-Plough, including Lotrimin, Dr. Scholl's and Coppertone. Executives involved in the global review said moves such as this could be a tip-off to how Schering-Plough is leaning. Havas, WPP, Omnicom Group and Publicis Groupe are believed to be the four finalists, with a decision coming down in September, executives said.