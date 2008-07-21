A-B Shops May Feel Pinch as InBev Looks to Cut Costs

CHICAGO (AdAge.com) -- What will Anheuser-Busch's purchase by InBev mean for its ad agencies? Quite possibly a revenue hit. \n\n\nEven though A-B's new owner has taken pains to say it will spare the brewer's $1.3 billion budget, it's feared among executives at some of A-B's agencies -- and suspected by many at A-B itself -- that InBev will, at the very least, tighten agency compensation. It's also almost sure to put an end to some traditional A-B marketing practices that have been lucrative for agencies. Related stories: