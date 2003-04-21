A.G. EDWARDS RETAINS CARMICHAEL LYNCH

A correction has been made in this story. See below for details. NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- A.G. Edwards, St. Louis, announced it hired Interpublic Group of Cos.' Carmichael Lynch, Minneapolis, as its agency of record. The agency was selected after a Related Stories: BROKERAGE FIRM A.G. EDWARDS OPENS REVIEW Five Agencies Chase Advertising Account Chicago-based consultant Tom Collinger handled the review. The account's billings have been estimated at $20 million, but A.G. Edwards spent only $1.5 million last year, according to Taylor Nelson Sofres' CMR. Management said the company looks to develop a marketing plan that may include national advertising. The company now markets its services through referrals and some limited local advertising. ~ ~ ~ CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported that Omnicom Group's TBWA/Chiat/Day, Playa del Rey, Calif., was a finalist. The agency had been in the review, but was cut.