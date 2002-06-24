AARP NARROWS $20 MILLION REVIEW

WASHINGTON (AdAge.com) -- AARP today said it narrowed its $20 million review to two finalists, Omnicom Group's GSD&M, Austin, Texas, and Interpublic Group of Cos.' Mullen, Wenham, Mass. The two agencies Related Stories: AARP TO NARROW REVIEW 14 Believed to Be Chasing $20 Million Branding Account AARP's current agency, Omnicom's GMMB, earlier dropped out of the review. MatchWorks, New York, is handling the review. Other agencies in the review included Dallas independent Richards Group; Havas' McKinney & Silver, Raleigh, N.C.; and Omnicom's BBDO Worldwide, New York.