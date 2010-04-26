Do You Know the ABCs of DSPs? Agency-Relations Teams Pitch In

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- At the 4A's annual meeting\nin March, someone threw out a stumper of a question. The\nconversation had turned to one of the more confusing topics in\ndisplay advertising: "demand-side platforms" that allow marketers to buy\naudiences in near real-time. Moderator Geoff Ramsey, CEO of eMarketer,\ninterrupted the chatter, noticing the glazed eyes of the\nagency-exec-filled audience: "Does everyone know what we're talking\nabout?" The predominant answer? Um, no. "There was just a sense that the audience didn't know what they\nwere talking about," said Debra Meyer, Yahoo's VP-agency revenue\nand development. Increasingly, that's where she comes in. But Yahoo's agency-outreach team -- and its counterparts at\nGoogle, Microsoft and AOL -- aren't merely explaining the ins and\nouts of digital media but actually working with agencies to build\nthe infrastructure that handles digital buys. Becoming routine\nIn the past few years, as all four have either acquired or built\nsignificant ad platforms such as Google's DoubleClick and YouTube;\nMicrosoft's Atlas and xBox; Yahoo's Right Media and APT; and AOL's\nAd.com and SEED, the role of the teams has grown to include\nbuilding long-term partnerships to weave those services into the\nway the agencies do business. Online ad firms have a vested\ninterest in getting agencies to adopt those platforms, but also\nwant to streamline the process of buying online media in hopes more\ntraditional media dollars will flow into digital. "The reason the digital partnerships are so critical is they're\nnot just media partners; they're publishing platform partners and\nmedia ecosystem partners. They're how you buy and plan media," said\nBant Breen, president of digital for Initiative Worldwide, who\noversees a holding-company level partnership with Microsoft. While the digital capabilities within the agencies have exploded\nover the past few years, the complexity of online advertising has\ngrown at an even faster rate. The reality is the business moves so\nfast and platforms evolve so quickly, even the most seasoned\ndigital execs face a near-impossible task of keeping up. That's a particular challenge for the biggest sellers of online\nadvertising -- Google, Microsoft, Yahoo and AOL -- and their\nreactions have been to create "agency relations" teams. These teams\nare connected to sales but are primarily tasked with making sure\nthey understand agency needs, and that the agency understands how\nit can use the insights, platforms and audiences that the biggest\nsellers of online ads have to offer. The agency-relations function is a peculiarity of online\nadvertising and a legacy from the portals that dates back nearly a\ndecade. Before the dot-com bust, the portals sold online ads\n(mostly display) directly to clients, and the agencies weren't\ninvolved. After the bust, they realized they had to develop\nrelationships with the agencies -- and fast. Everyone's in\nYahoo and Google established agency-relations teams to build\nrelationships and teach agencies the peculiarities of online\ndisplay and search. Since then, Google focused its agency relations\non building its display business and promoting YouTube; Yahoo on\nmoving offline dollars to digital. AOL's agency-relations team was\nrebuilt by ex-Google execs now running the company. Microsoft\nlaunched its agency-relations team in May of last year. If the relationships were, in the beginning, about introducing\nMadison Avenue to digital, now they're about integrating themselves\nmore deeply into daily business. Increasingly this means reaching\npast agency "digital" execs and, say, inviting TV buyers to check\nout the video offerings at Yahoo, as well as creative agencies,\nonce busy making TV ads for brands. "Ultimately the people who are\nthe stewards of the brands tend to be traditional agencies," said\nPublicis Modem CEO Jean-Phillippe Maheu. Google has worked hard over the years to thaw icy relations with\nthe agencies, and now has the biggest "agency-relations" team, with\nseveral hundred execs assigned to lend helping hands. Bryan Wiener,\nCEO of digital agency and Dentsu unit 360i, thinks it's worked. "I think\nGoogle is a head and shoulders above the rest," he said. "It's a\n180-degree change in perception from a few years ago." Agencies were key in stopping Google's proposed search deal with\nYahoo a year ago, but since then sales chief Dennis Woodside\nshifted Penry Price from head of U.S. sales to managing agency\nrelationships. "There has been a noticeable difference," Mr. Wiener\nsaid. "It feels much more like a partnership." "It's not 'if you build it they will come,' it's the total\nopposite in this world. If you build it, they won't come," said Mr.\nPrice, Google VP-global agency and industry development. Where the relationships start to break down from the agency\nperspective is when "agency relations" becomes a hard sell, or when\nbrainstorming sessions become, "bring us some client projects and\nlet us innovate for you." "The overall purpose of an agency-relations team is to have a\nteam that focuses only on the needs of and opportunities with\nagencies, rather than the clients," said Erin Clift, head of agency\nrelations at AOL, who held a similar role for four years at Google.\n"The rationale is that it isn't just the clients we're serving;\nit's about the technology, data and insights they have access to,\nand partnerships that can improve operations efficiencies." Meet the team