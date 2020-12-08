Agency News

The Ad Age 2021 A-List and Creativity Awards are open for entries

Early bird deadline is Jan. 5
Published on December 08, 2020.
With 37 categories, there are multiple ways to win at the 2020 Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards.

Credit: Sean T. Smith for Ad Age

Entries are now open for the 2021 Ad Age A-List and Creativity Awards. The awards celebrate the most accomplished agencies, standout work and forward-thinking leaders and talents in the industry. In recognition of an anything-but-typical year, the entry period has been shifted and deadlines for all categories are now the same, with a final deadline of March 2, 2021.

The long-running A-List is determined by the editorial staff at Ad Age, while the Creativity Awards winners are selected by top industry leaders.

Ad Age A-List winners will be announced in our May 24, 2021 issue. A shortlist of Creativity finalists will be also released in May, with winner announcements following in June 2021. Ad Age A-List winners and Creativity Awards finalists and winners will be jointly recognized at a virtual event in June 2021.

Deadline for entries

Early pricing:
$395 per category. Ends Jan. 5, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. ET

Regular pricing:
$450 per category. Ends Feb. 3, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. ET

A-List & Creativity Awards final deadline pricing:
$600 per category. Deadline March 2, 2021, at 5 p.m. ET

There will be no deadline extensions beyond those outlined above.

See full details for the A-List and Creativity Awards here and enter here

A-List 

Agency of the Year and A-List
Creative Agency of the Year 
Media Agency of the Year
Multicultural Agency of the Year
International Agency of the Year
In-House Agency of the Year
Data & Analytics Agency of the Year 
Design Agency of the Year 
Agency Executive of the Year
Brand CMO of the Year 

Creativity Awards

Work

Idea of the Year
Experiential Campaign of the Year
Content Marketing of the Year
Best Work for Good 
Tech Innovation of the Year
Craft of the Year 
Tiny But Mighty

People

Chief Creative Officer of the Year  
Creative Director of the Year
Creative of the Year
Chief Strategy Officer of the Year 
Strategic Planner of the Year
Media Planner of the Year
Brand Manager of the Year  
Account Manager of the Year 
Diversity & Inclusion Champion of the Year 

Production

Production Company of the Year and A-List
Agency Producer of the Year
Director of the Year 
Director to Watch
Editorial Company of the Year
VFX Company of the Year
Music & Sound Company of the Year

Business

Best ROI: Work that Works
Best Launch of the Year
Visionary/Founder of the Year
D-to-C Brand of the Year
 

