Last call for entries: Final deadline for Ad Age's 2022 A-List and Creativity Awards is Tuesday

The new year has only just started, but time is already running out to enter Ad Age’s 2022 Agency A-List and Creativity Awards. Submit your 2021 accomplishments before the final deadline: Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 5 p.m. EST.

Our annual A-List continues our tradition of honoring the industry’s best advertising agencies, and our Creativity Awards, now in their sixth year, will shine a light on the people, work and companies behind the most creative business-driving campaigns and ideas.

We're honored to have an incredibly talented and diverse lineup of talents on our juries, hailing from top agencies including Droga5, Goodby Silverstein & Partners, Gut, McCann, Wieden+Kennedy, as well as prominent brands such as McDonald's, Microsoft, NFL, the New York Times and more.

We have expanded this year's program to include more than 10 new categories (see full details here)—and are excited to announce that our annual Gala is back! We will be honoring our winners in person in New York City in April.

The full schedule of deadlines and lists of categories for the A-List and Creativity Awards are below. The submission form and full awards descriptions are available on the awards site.

Enter the 2022 A-List and Creativity Awards at AdAge.com/ACAwards2022.

DEADLINES AND FEES

There is a tiered entry fee structure for the program. Unlike previous years, the entry deadline for both A-List and Creativity awards is Jan. 11, 2022.

Final deadline pricing:

$600 per category. Deadline Jan. 11, 2022, at 5 p.m. EST

There will be no deadline extensions beyond those outlined above.

Being named to the A-List is one of the most prestigious honors in advertising. The recognition reflects game-changing creativity, bold leadership and the ability to point the industry in new directions. The A-List is selected solely by the Ad Age editorial staff. A-List winners will be released in our March 14 issue and celebrated alongside our Creativity winners at our gala in NYC in April.

A-List honorees will be named in the following categories:

Agency of the Year and A-List

Production Company of the Year and A-List

Creative Agency of the Year

Data & Insights Agency of the Year

Design & Branding Agency of the Year

In-House Agency of the Year

International Agency of the Year

Media Agency of the Year

Multicultural Agency of the Year

Agency Executive of the Year

New categories:

Agency Network of the Year

Customer Experience Agency of the Year

Holding Company of the Year

Newcomer Agency of the Year

Purpose-Led Agency of the Year

Social Media/Influencer Agency of the Year

Creativity Award winners represent the best of the industry as well as its future. The awards celebrate work that sets a new bar as well as the individuals and companies who are propelling advertising and marketing forward with their innovative approaches. For the Creativity Awards, top industry leaders selected by Ad Age as jurors will choose finalists and winners. Our 2022 judges will be announced soon.

Creativity Awards finalists will be announced online in late March and winners announced live and celebrated alongside our A-List winners at our in-person Gala in New York City in April.

To be eligible for the Ad Age Creativity Awards, work must have debuted and run between Dec. 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021.

Creativity Award honorees will be named in the following categories:

Work

Idea of the Year

Best B-to-B Campaign NEW

Best Work for Good: Pro Bono

Best Work for Good: Brand

Content Campaign of the Year

Craft of the Year: Film/TV/Video

Craft of the Year: Print/Design

Craft of the Year: Digital/Social

Creative Data Campaign of the Year NEW

Experiential Campaign of the Year

Tech Innovation of the Year

Tiny But Mighty

People

Chief Creative Officer of the Year

Creative Director of the Year

Creative of the Year

Social Lead/Community Manager of the Year NEW

Chief Strategy Officer of the Year

Strategic Planner of the Year

Media Planner of the Year

Account Manager of the Year

Diversity & Inclusion Champion of the Year

Creative Marketing

Formerly the “Business” category, we have reframed it to more accurately reflect the spirit of the Creativity Awards and honor the industry’s most innovative brands and brand leaders. This category now includes the Brand CMO of the Year, previously part of the A-List.

Brand CMO of the Year

Brand Manager of the Year

Brand Chief Creative Officer of the Year NEW

Social Marketer of the Year NEW

Best Rebrand NEW

Best ROI: Work that Works

Best Product Launch of the Year

Best Brand Launch of the Year

D-to-C Brand of the Year

Founder of the Year

Production

Agency Head of Production of the Year NEW

Agency Producer of the Year

Director of the Year

Director to Watch

Editorial Company of the Year

VFX Company of the Year

Music & Sound Company of the Year

