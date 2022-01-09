Last call for entries: Final deadline for Ad Age's 2022 A-List and Creativity Awards is Tuesday

The new year has only just started, but time is already running out to enter Ad Age’s 2022 Agency A-List and Creativity Awards. Submit your 2021 accomplishments before the final deadline: Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 5 p.m. EST.
Our annual A-List continues our tradition of honoring the industry’s best advertising agencies, and our Creativity Awards, now in their sixth year, will shine a light on the people, work and companies behind the most creative business-driving campaigns and ideas.
We're honored to have an incredibly talented and diverse lineup of talents on our juries, hailing from top agencies including Droga5, Goodby Silverstein & Partners, Gut, McCann, Wieden+Kennedy, as well as prominent brands such as McDonald's, Microsoft, NFL, the New York Times and more.
We have expanded this year's program to include more than 10 new categories (see full details here)—and are excited to announce that our annual Gala is back! We will be honoring our winners in person in New York City in April.
The full schedule of deadlines and lists of categories for the A-List and Creativity Awards are below. The submission form and full awards descriptions are available on the awards site.
Read: All about the new categories of Ad Age's A-List and Creativity Awards.
DEADLINES AND FEES
There is a tiered entry fee structure for the program. Unlike previous years, the entry deadline for both A-List and Creativity awards is Jan. 11, 2022.
Final deadline pricing:
$600 per category. Deadline Jan. 11, 2022, at 5 p.m. EST
There will be no deadline extensions beyond those outlined above.
2022 AD AGE A-LIST AWARDS
Being named to the A-List is one of the most prestigious honors in advertising. The recognition reflects game-changing creativity, bold leadership and the ability to point the industry in new directions. The A-List is selected solely by the Ad Age editorial staff. A-List winners will be released in our March 14 issue and celebrated alongside our Creativity winners at our gala in NYC in April.
A-List honorees will be named in the following categories:
Agency of the Year and A-List
Production Company of the Year and A-List
Creative Agency of the Year
Data & Insights Agency of the Year
Design & Branding Agency of the Year
In-House Agency of the Year
International Agency of the Year
Media Agency of the Year
Multicultural Agency of the Year
Agency Executive of the Year
New categories:
Agency Network of the Year
Customer Experience Agency of the Year
Holding Company of the Year
Newcomer Agency of the Year
Purpose-Led Agency of the Year
Social Media/Influencer Agency of the Year
2022 AD AGE CREATIVITY AWARDS
Creativity Award winners represent the best of the industry as well as its future. The awards celebrate work that sets a new bar as well as the individuals and companies who are propelling advertising and marketing forward with their innovative approaches. For the Creativity Awards, top industry leaders selected by Ad Age as jurors will choose finalists and winners. Our 2022 judges will be announced soon.
Creativity Awards finalists will be announced online in late March and winners announced live and celebrated alongside our A-List winners at our in-person Gala in New York City in April.
To be eligible for the Ad Age Creativity Awards, work must have debuted and run between Dec. 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021.
Creativity Award honorees will be named in the following categories:
Work
Idea of the Year
Best B-to-B Campaign NEW
Best Work for Good: Pro Bono
Best Work for Good: Brand
Content Campaign of the Year
Craft of the Year: Film/TV/Video
Craft of the Year: Print/Design
Craft of the Year: Digital/Social
Creative Data Campaign of the Year NEW
Experiential Campaign of the Year
Tech Innovation of the Year
Tiny But Mighty
People
Chief Creative Officer of the Year
Creative Director of the Year
Creative of the Year
Social Lead/Community Manager of the Year NEW
Chief Strategy Officer of the Year
Strategic Planner of the Year
Media Planner of the Year
Account Manager of the Year
Diversity & Inclusion Champion of the Year
Creative Marketing
Formerly the “Business” category, we have reframed it to more accurately reflect the spirit of the Creativity Awards and honor the industry’s most innovative brands and brand leaders. This category now includes the Brand CMO of the Year, previously part of the A-List.
Brand CMO of the Year
Brand Manager of the Year
Brand Chief Creative Officer of the Year NEW
Social Marketer of the Year NEW
Best Rebrand NEW
Best ROI: Work that Works
Best Product Launch of the Year
Best Brand Launch of the Year
D-to-C Brand of the Year
Founder of the Year
Production
Agency Head of Production of the Year NEW
Agency Producer of the Year
Director of the Year
Director to Watch
Editorial Company of the Year
VFX Company of the Year
Music & Sound Company of the Year
