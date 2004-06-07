AD AGENCIES RESPOND TO SUBARU REVIEW QUERY

DETROIT (AdAge.com) -- Subaru of America in Cherry Hill, N.J., has gotten back "preliminary" requests for information from ad agencies contacted by the automaker regarding its estimated $150 million account, according to the consultant handling the agency search. Leslie Winthrop, president of AAR Partners, Related Stories: SUBARU NAMES CONSULTANT FOR AGENCY SEARCH AAR to Handle Review for $150 Million Account SUBARU OF AMERICA EYES ALTERNATE AD AGENCIES Denies Review but Says Incumbent Agency Will Be Included Making the cut An agency can be immediately disqualified if it answers "no" to two of the four questions: Is an agency willing to open an office near Subaru's headquarters, and is it willing to have representatives in regional markets to work with the carmaker's dealer ad groups? Subaru is expected early this week to review AAR's proposed request for proposals, which could be sent to as many as eight shops. The review could be concluded by Labor Day, although Oct. 1 is the "drop-dead date," Ms. Winthrop said. Interpublic Group of Cos.' TM Advertising, Dallas, the incumbent creative and media-planning agency, will defend the account. Sibling Universal McCann handles media buying, which is not under review.