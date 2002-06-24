THREE ADVANCE IN JUICE REVIEW

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Three finalists remain in juice company Apple & Eve's search for an agency to handle creative and media promotions. Bouchez Kent & Co., Hanft Byrne Raboy & Partners, and Manhattan Marketing Ensemble, all New York, are advancing to the final stage. Presentations will be made in August, and a final decision is expected soon after. The New York consultancy ADvice & ADvisors is managing the review. Spending on the account will be between $1 million and $2 million. Apple & Eve, Port Washington, N.Y., which sells primarily on the East Coast and in parts of the Midwest, has been without an agency since 1999, when it split from Boston-based Gearon Hoffman, which created a TV, print and radio campaign.