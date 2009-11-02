Where's the Shop? Cliff Freeman Slips Into History Books

In early 2009, MDC announced it was selling its 20% stake in\nCliff Freeman & Partners back to the agency. It had a total of\n$800,000 invested in the business. By a few accounts, Mr. Freeman did truly intend to make a go of\nit after getting back his independence. With Baskin-Robbins still\nonboard, the agency added at least two small clients, Michelin\nGuide and Saudi Airlines. (It's unclear what will become of those.)\nAnd it was one of the hundred or so agencies involved in the\ncattle-call review of Zappos. Early this year, the agency relaunched its website with a new\ndomain, clifffreeman.com, supporting it with a fairly extensive\nindustry PR campaign, and managing to garner awards. Reporters were\nsent a code to be entered into the new site, whereupon he or she\nreceived a personal greeting recorded by Cliff himself. There was\nalso a Facebook page, which currently has no administrators. Few doubt that Mr. Freeman, 67, himself will resurface. The\nquestion is where -- and that's one he's not answering. Asked\nFriday in the elevator on the way into what was left of his office,\nMr. Freeman had no comment as he walked back to the cardboard boxes\nthat contained the remnants of his agency. Contributing: Emily Bryson York, Rupal Parekh, Bradley\nJohnson ~ ~ ~CORRECTION: Due to an editorial\nerror, the original version of this story mistakenly attributed a\ncampaign for Snapple featuring "Wendy the Snapple Lady" to Clff\nFreeman & Partners. That work was created by Kirshenbaum Bond\n& Partners. How things have changed Source: Ad Age DataCenter