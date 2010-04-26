Creatives You Should Know

FORSMAN & BODENFORS Ulveg?rde, who's based out of the agency's\nGothenburg office, and Lund, who works in Stockholm, were the duo\nbehind Ikea's "Facebook Showroom," one of Creativity's top\ncampaigns of 2009. The pair turned to Facebook to create a\nbuzz-generating campaign by kidnapping one of the social-networking\nsite's most basic functions: the profile page. They created a\nprofile of an Ikea store manager, Gordon Gustavsson, and added an\nalbum of Ikea showroom images. Anyone who befriended Gordon and\ntagged furniture in the pictures could win those pieces. It\nresulted in some serious word-of-mouth love for the brand. Recently, the duo created another smart but no-frills, no-budget\neffort, for Swedish public service radio-broadcasting company\nSveriges. The company felt its web presence was getting lost in the\nshuffle, (www.sr.se) so it decided to spell it out for visitors by\nlengthening its own address (sveriges.se). Ulveg?rde and Lund\ndecided to capitalize on that unconventional move by creating a\ncheeky spoof on today's many URL-shortening sites: The URL\nExpander. Using the online app, visitors could expand any address to\nridiculous lengths, and learn more about Sveriges in the process:\ncontained within the super long URLs was additional info on the\ncompany. The pair is all about boiling it down to the basics. "We always\ntell each other during our idea sessions, 'Yeah, it's a cool angle,\nbut it's way too complex,'" said Mr. Lund. "And if we can't\nsimplify it, it's dead." MOTHER, NEW YORK "It's important to keep the simple things in mind," said Mr.\nFuller. "For instance, everyone needs and uses an alarm clock, and\nthey're all the same. So why not make a cool one?" The duo is the creative force behind indie agency Mother's New\nBalance account. The alarm-clock work, which is a campaign for the\nsneaker brand, follows another effort from Mother, dubbed "574\nClips," which created hundreds of video clips to show off\nlimited-edition shoes. Since the shoes are handmade, the team\nwanted the communication to be handmade, too. "A lot of the work we've done recently has allowed us to really,\nreally make stuff," said Mr. Grossman. "We've become pretty handy\nwith table saws and laser cutters, and it's not uncommon to see us\ncrouched in the corner of Mother shooting a stop-motion test." The team's ingenuity about all things creative comes through\nwhen they share their interests outside of the agency. Mr. Grossman\n-- who's had stints at Crispin Porter & Bogusky, the\nnow-defunct Cliff Freeman\n& Partners and Strawberry Frog -- came to art direction by way\nof 3-D animation and, er, baked goods. "My grandfather was an amazing painter and even better baker, so\nI've always had a fascination with art as well as bread," he said.\nMr. Fuller, a Kansas native, was a backup dancer in '90s rap\nvideos. He's worked at a range of shops, including Publicis, Ogilvy\nand Periscope in Minnaepolis, but at Mother, he said he feels at\nhome. "The framed picture of my mom on the agency wall might have\nsomething to do with that." WIEDEN & KENNEDY, TOKYO The latter is an assignment Mr. Ito worked on as a top creative\nat Japanese shop GT Inc, called "Big Shadow." The interactive\noutdoor experience allowed passersby to turn their own shadows into\nmassive beasts, to promote Xbox's "Blue Dragon" game. For Nikon, he\nstrapped multiple cameras onto members of the band Helicopter Boyz\nuntil they looked like cyborgs, in an outlandish on-stage\ndemonstration of the camera's projector feature. Ito's path through the agency world might help to explain his\napproach. He started as a promotional planner at Japanese agency\nADK and eight years later shifted to the creative department. He\neventually launched the agency's interactive group and "from there,\nI wanted to seamlessly fuse mass media, interactive, PR and\npromotion, so I moved to GT in July 2006," he said. "It may be hard\nto believe, but at GT I was playing the role of a creative\ndirector, art director, copywriter, interactive and PR." That mishmash of skills is coming in handy now that he's an\nexecutive creative director at Wieden Tokyo, a post he's held since\njoining the agency in November. Currently, he's juggling some 40\nprojects for clients such as Nike and Google, including the recent\n"Music Shoe" video promoting Nike Free Run Plus. "It's important to find a [point of view] before finding\ntaglines and visuals," Mr. Ito said. "In an integrated campaign,\nit's necessary to integrate 'experience' and 'structure.' The\ninternet exists for not only information, but to provide\ninteractive experiences; that interactivity leads advertising to\nthe next level." LEO BURNETT, CHICAGO Messrs. Wagman and Ferreira both hail from Canada (Mr. Ferreira\nvia Portugal), where they worked together at Taxi Toronto. Mr.\nFerreira has an art direction and design background, while Mr.\nWagman, a writer, narrowly escaped law school. They were both\ninteractive associate creative directors at Crispin Porter &\nBogusky, where they worked on Burger King. They teamed on the BK Dollar Menu augmented-reality banner,\nwhich allowed users to simply hold up a greenback to demonstrate\nwhat it could get them at the restaurant; they were also\nresponsible for putting Nascar's Tony Stewart in front of a live\nweb audience to determine his true, polygraph-tested feelings about\nthe Whopper. Mr. Ferreira also contributed to the blockbuster,\nTitanium Lion-winning Whopper Sacrifice campaign, which encouraged\nFacebook users to sacrifice 10 of their "friends" for a free\nburger. Over 200,000 friends were iced before Facebook got grumpy\nand disabled the campaign. "The whole thing was a lesson in what brands need to do in a\nculture that moves faster than media buys," said Mr. Ferreira.\n"Plan for the unplanned. Zeitgeist is more important than any media\nbuy." The pair said they had no real intention of leaving Crispin\nPorter but "once we met Susan and Mark, though, our attitude really\nshifted." Among the lessons brought from their stint at Crispin:\n"Be prolific," said Mr. Wagman. "Ideas aren't about catching\nlightning in a bottle. They come from hard work. .... Quantity\ndoesn't equal quality, but it definitely helps get you there." DDB\nSTOCKHOLM Under the leadership of DDB Stockholm Creative Director Andreas\nDahlqvist (profiled in the Creativity 50), copywriter Martin\nLundgren and art director Simon Higby created "The Fun Theory" for\nVolkswagen. The campaign tested the theory that fun can change people's\nbehavior (and, by extension, how they feel about driving\nenvironmentally friendly VW cars) via a number of public\nexperiments, including converting the staircase in a Stockholm\nsubway station into working piano keys to convince commuters to\ntake the stairs and adding sound effects to garbage bins to make\ndepositing rubbish a cartoonishly delightful experience. A contest\nalso encouraged visitors to upload their own experiments to The Fun\nTheory site. Mr. Lundgren has worked at DDB Stockholm for nearly five years\non brands including McDonald's and Skoda and now runs the VW\naccount with the U.K.-born Mr. Higby, who arrived at the Stockholm\nshop via agencies in the U.K. and Australia. Mr. Higby believes The Fun Theory struck a nerve with the public\nbecause "we didn't speak at consumers, we spoke with them." And while Swedes have earned a reputation as digital savants,\nSwedish agencies are now showing a light touch with post-digital,\nreal-world ideas. Mr. Lundgren says that comes simply from "trying\nto create scalable ideas that can grow outside the lines of\ntraditional communication, on and outside the web." Says Mr. Higby, "it's engrained in the Swedish culture. They\nembrace things; they are not scared to use something new while\nkeeping the best of the old. You don't leave this thinking behind\nat the door when you enter the office, and it shows in the\nwork." GLUE, LONDON The pair was behind the much-blogged-about Google "Translate for\nAnimals" app released last month as a humorous way to promote the\nsearch giant's first-ever mobile handset. With a U.K. launch date\nright around April 1, why not wield a brand as big as Google to\nmake oink, squawk and moo translations into English believable? "We thought, since the phone has so many capabilities anyway,\nwhy not just exaggerate the truth a little?" said Ms. Turton. "And\nof all brands, Google could get away with it, because people tend\nto think they can make almost anything possible." The pair -- best known as Lolly and Nat -- won the U.K. round of\nthe Cannes Young Lions Film Competition in 2008 and, along with the\nGoogle work, have collaborated on projects for Martini, Reebok, 3\nand the Green Party. GOODBY, SILVERSTEIN & PARTNERS Professional partners since 2001 and personally hitched since\n2003, the Dietzes started out at a small New England agency, Keller\n& Co., before moving to the West Coast in 2004. After a stint\nat AKQA, they landed at\nGoodby. There, they launched into exploits like the Sprint Now\nNetwork push, which Mandy says "might be the first fully integrated\ncampaign that started with a website." Indeed, the online opening\ngambit gave the rest of the campaign a lot to live up to -- the\nsite was a multiplex of information, sprawling with windows of\ndata, live camera streams and fun facts -- a tangible demonstration\nof the brand's high-speed network. Elements that followed included\ndigital outdoor takeovers and lively spots that served up a\nnon-stop visual feast of random data. The Dietzes also worked on Goodby's integrated "Come to think of\nit, eBay" campaign, repositioning the site from tchotchke\nrepository to a shopping hub for more necessary purchases. Among\nthe elements were comedic vignettes on the eBay home page featuring\nfunnymen Jim Gaffigan and Kevin Hart pontificating about their\nfantastic buys -- such as a toothbrush. Perhaps even more\nremarkable were, of all things, the banner ads -- windows of\nentertainment hosting everything from a catwalk to a cooking show\nwhile showcasing wares sold on the site. "To us, integrated efforts are best when they're integrated for\na reason," said Mandy. "It's not about filling various media so you\ncan say you did. Each execution should make sense on its own, make\nthe most of its medium, and ladder up to a big thought." While the campaigns reflect the duo's broad range of talents,\nthe pair admits they lean toward the "techie stuff" -- in fact, you\nmight say they live online. Their website, DietzTV.com, catalogs\ntheir work, musings and interests and even features a live camera\nbroadcasting the goings on in their office. Though "it's kind of\nridiculous," said Aaron. "Nothing ever really happens. Metrics show\nthat at least one person visits per week. It's probably Mandy's\naunt." CLEMENGER BBDO,\nMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA It's the brainchild of Ant Keogh, a multidisciplined creative\ntalent who serves as executive creative director at Clemenger BBDO,\nMelbourne. Mr. Keogh is perhaps best known for the Carlton Draught "Made\nfrom Beer" campaign specifically, "Big Ad," a big ad that was a\npiss take on big ads. The spot swept the awards shows a few years\nback and was named Ad of the Decade by Australian trade Campaign\nBrief. Recently, he masterminded the latest Carton Draught campaign,\nfeaturing a roving band of musicians singing of the physical cues\nthat tell a man to get out of the office and go have a beer (like\nthe aforementioned weenis, a part of your elbow). Mr. Keogh is\nlisted as art director, executive creative director and copywriter\non the campaign, and that's not even the half of it. He also wrote\nthe music in the ads, performed the songs during the pitch to the\nclient to sell the idea and played in some of the spots\nthemselves. While he's listed as art director, executive creative director\nand copywriter on the campaign, that's actually just the tip of the\niceberg. Mr. Keogh also wrote the music in the ads, performed the\nsongs during the pitch to the client to sell the idea and acted in\nsome of the spots themselves. "I could always draw well as a kid and that kind of sparked\neverything off, but I came from the kind of family that would have\nnever understood me becoming an actual artist," said Mr. Keogh.\n"Consequently it didn't even occur to me until much later. ... When\nI went to design school I wanted to be an illustrator, but a\nlecturer told me I wrote funny stuff and should look at\nadvertising. I got a One Show book and learned from that. I think\nit was probably for the best because I would have gone crazy in a\nroom on my own, illustrating."