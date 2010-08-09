Looking for a Job? Adland's Bigwigs Share How They Got Their Start

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Marketing is full of\ncreative and colorful people -- many of whom went to colorful and\ncreative lengths to snare a job in the field. Ad Age decided to\nsearch out some of the more interesting routes to a career taken by\nsome better-known names at advertisers, media and agencies. If you\nhave an interesting story you'd like to share about your own\nexperience getting your job in marketing, comment on this story\nonline or e-mail us at adageeditor@adage.com. The answer? Try account planning. But there was just one\nproblem; Ms. Ryan didn't even know the names of any ad agencies,\nlet alone anything about the advertising business. So, she opened\nup the phone book, starting with A (Abbott Meade Vickers) and went\nfrom there. She jotted down several agencies' contact information\nand sent the same letter to each. It recounted the tale of famous\nEnglish soccer player Chris Waddle, who started working in a\nsausage factory and wound up playing in the World Cup. "I said just\nlike Chris Waddle worked his way up, I want to start at your agency\nand one day end up owning my own." The plan worked. "I got eight responses, and they all called me\nin because they said my letter made them laugh." Among them was\nBates, and BBDO, where she began\nin 1986 as a junior planner. In the coming weeks, Ms. Ryan is\nexpected to launch the details of her own venture, with former JWT\nNorth America chief creative Ty Montague. DAVID SHULMAN, WUNDERMAN\nDavid Shulman, president, Wunderman New York, went to the\nUniversity of Massachusetts with the idea of pre-med but along the\nway he realized it wasn't going to be a good fit so he switched\nmajors to psychology. "I chose psychology [as a major] making the\nlink between the connection between the mind of the consumer and\nmarketing," he said. While working at the career center on campus\nhe learned that Ford was coming to his school on a recruitment\ntrip, but the automaker was only recruiting business majors. "I\nwanted to work for Ford," he said. "So I conveniently added myself\nto the interview list. Ford spoke to me and was intrigued by the\nconnection between marketing and psychology." The interview landed\nhim on Ford's sales and marketing department's payroll. CONSTANZA PEURIOT, MPG\nConstanza Peuriot, global network development manager for Havas'\nMPG, calls her journey into agency world "how to achieve the\nAmerican dream in one month." Originally from Argentina but having\nlived most of her life in Spain, Ms. Peuriot was interning at a\ncreative agency in New York about two years ago but wanted to move\nto the media side of the business -- but she needed to find a new\njob within the next month to be eligible to stay and work in the\nU.S. As luck would have it she had a connection, through the boss of\na friend, to MPG's global CEO Maria Luisa Francoli. Ms. Peuriot\nwrote to her immediately; Ms. Francoli called her back at 9 p.m.\nthat night asking her to come in for an interview that next\nmorning. Unfortunately there wasn't a job for her but Ms. Peuriot\nfollowed up with Ms. Francoli and her team every day for three\nweeks by phone, email and in person lobbying them for the chance to\nwork at MPG. After nearly a month of badgering, and just days\nbefore her deadline, Ms. Francoli was impressed enough with her to\noffer Ms. Peuriot a newly created position on the global marketing\nteam. He was at the wedding reception of one of his best friends, who\nwas hosting a reception at one of Cincinnati's private clubs. While\nstanding in line to greet the bride and groom, he stood next to a\nProcter & Gamble Co. executive, who began discussing the merits\nof P&G (as they are prone to do). "I began discussing my dissatisfaction with being a 'bean\ncounter' in an engineering-oriented business," Mr. Casper said in\nan email. By the time I kissed the bride, he had convinced me to\nconsider a career in either sales or brand management." Mr. Casper later had brochures sent to his house and set up an\ninterview with P&G's beauty-care business. "I fell in love with\nthe idea of being a brand manager," he said. "And a few weeks later\nI became a P&G marketer." MATT GRIFFIN, DEEPEND\nAustralian product design graduate Matt Griffin was working long\nhours at Wagamama noodles restaurant in Soho, London. His dream was\nto work in digital design, but it was 1996, and there were few jobs\nin this new area of communications. After a holiday in Greece, Mr. Griffin returned to Wagamama, but\nwas fed up of explaining the complicated ordering system to\nconfused customers. On his first night back he approached the job\nwith even more attitude than usual, until eventually one\ndisgruntled diner asked him, "What's your problem?" Mr. Griffin\nreplied that he was sick of his job, and after a bit more chat, the\ndiner asked him what he really wanted to do. "I'm a designer\nwaiting to happen," was the bold reply. The diner then revealed himself as Sean Blair, director of the\nDesign Council, and suggested that Mr. Griffin call his friend Gary\nLockton, founder of Deepend. Mr. Griffin was given a job. Two\nmonths later he was running the Renault Clio account, and three\nyears later he set up Deepend Sydney, followed by Deepend\nMelbourne. Speaking to P&G alums at a reunion in Chicago in June 2000,\nshortly after he was named CEO, Mr. Lafley recounted one of a\nseries of job interviews with P&G executives as he was\npreparing to graduate from Harvard Business School. Mr. Lafley had listed on his r?sum? fluency in Hebrew, something\nhe'd gained during an assignment as a Hebrew interpreter while\nserving in Naval intelligence in the early 1970s. The late Robert Goldstein, the legendary VP-advertising of\nP&G, was one of the interviewers. Upon reading about Mr.\nLafley's linguistic skills, Mr. Goldstein began conducting the\ninterview in Hebrew. Mr. Lafley admitted to the P&G alums that\nhis Hebrew wasn't as fluent as he might have liked, but he still\ngot the job. Mr. Lafley added through an assistant at Clayton Dubilier &\nRice, the private-equity firm where he's now a partner, that he had\nalso listed a year of study in Paris on his r?sum?, and thus Mr.\nGoldstein also conducted part of the interview in French. Mr. Lafley was at the time leaning toward joining McKinsey &\nCo. as a consultant, his assistant said. But the interview, sweaty\npalms or no, helped convinced him to go with P&G instead, where\nhe also learned a thing or two over time about the need to back up\nadvertising claims. He met his wife, Cathy, while working the night shift at a\n24-hour record store in Houston and going to college by day. After\na serious discussion about their future, Mr. Lopez Negrete headed\nfor the college-placement office and heard about a job as a radio\nsales rep. Not knowing the business, he envisioned a role closer to\nDJ than salesman, and turned up for the interview with\nshoulder-length hair and a playlist of music. He was hired anyway,\nand handed a rate card. "Then I called everyone I knew to ask what\na rep does," he says. Married at 21 and a father a year later, he kept working. He\nsoon moved to a small local Houston agency where he did new\nbusiness, copywriting, type setting, photography, media and billing\nbefore setting up his own agency in 1985. Today he is president-CEO\nof Lopez Negrete Communications, the No. 5 Hispanic agency, and\nCathy is CFO. And the music? He still plays in bands, and co-wrote the songs\nused in Dr Pepper and 7 Up's current Hispanic TV commercials." The client told her if she really wanted to be a great marketer,\nshe should learn the practice from the client side. His advice?\nLearn sales, customer satisfaction and how to "make the cash\nregister sing." She made a 180-degree turn in her approach to\ngetting hired and interviewed only with brand-side companies that\noffered both sales and marketing experiences. She said that\n10-minute conversation changed my life and how she approached her\ncareer. Spending the early part of her career rotating between sales and\nmarketing functions helped her merge the brand management\ndiscipline with the ROI-based realities of the current marketing\nenvironment. So he paid a visit to a headhunter, who told him to head over to\nTelemundo's Los Angeles TV station for an interview -- but didn't\ntell him who he was meeting or even who to ask for when he got\nthere. The headhunter did the same thing with the executive Mr.\nMandala was meeting. So he was surprised to find his meeting was with a boyhood\nfriend who had known his father. The headhunter "had done us both a\ngreat favor by shielding from knowing who we were meeting with,"\nMr. Mandala explained, since the recruiter knew Mr. Mandala was\nintent on walking his own career path. Otherwise, Mr. Mandala might\nhave avoided the interview. He was offered a job at KVEA in Los Angeles, which became part\nof NBC Universal when the company acquired Telemundo in 2002.\nToday, Mr. Mandala is exec VP-cable advertising sales at NBC\nUniversal. PAUL GUNNING, TRIBAL DDB\nIn 1992, Paul Gunning, now the CEO of Tribal DDB, hadn't planned on\nsticking around Chicago. But things didn't turn out as planned. "My\n1970 Volkswagen bus caught fire and I was stuck here. So I got a\njob," said Mr. Gunning. He disliked the job, selling payroll\nservices door-to-door for Alliance Data Processing, but said it\ntaught him the basics of selling. "I love the theater of a pitch,"\nhe said. His first ad job came when his then-girlfriend's father (now\nfather-in-law) ran sales for People magazine and introduced him to\nsome agency people. It took him a dozen interviews and more than\nseven months to get an entry-level position making half of what he\nmade previously. Mr. Gunning eventually wound up at Tribal DDB after meeting with\nthe agency's Chicago managing director. He was acting as a\nrepresentative of his then-employer, a dot-com. "She was struggling\nwith McDonald's and I offered to help. In truth, my dot-com was\nabout to blow up and my first child was about to be born. I needed\nto find a new job for a year or two. That was 10 years ago last\nweek." STU KLEIN, DRAFTFCB HEALTHCARE\nStu Klein's position as a research analyst for Colgate-Palmolive in\n1983 was a bit of a letdown. So he resigned at 25, not knowing\nquite what he was going to do next. A day after he quit, there was some noise in the package-goods\nsector in terms of account moves. Wells Rich Greene had been\nassigned a number of new accounts from Procter & Gamble, so Mr.\nKlein decided to walk into the agency, unannounced, and hand over a\nr?sum?. He ended up with a position. And just how did WRG end up with so much P&G work? Because\nYoung & Rubicam\nresigned the business to take on a new global assignment from ...\nColgate-Palmolive. "Some things just never change in our industry in terms of\nfollowing the new business movement activity," said Mr. Klein, who\ntoday is exec VP-managing director at DraftFCB Healthcare. "I always thought\nthere was some kind of advertising karma there." SPENCER DONALD, PPBH\nWith social media playing an increasingly key role in digital\nmarketing, it seemed only natural to Spencer Donald to put the\nplatform to use while marketing himself to potential employers. In June the 27-year-old associate copywriter at PPBH launched a\nfine-tuned campaign using Facebook's targeted ad platform to reach\nemployees at the agencies he had applied to -- Crispin Porter and\nSid Lee and Huge, among others. He hoped it would give him the edge\nhe needed to get noticed. "I was sending out r?sum?s and always\ngetting that form email back," Mr. Donald said. "I wish I could get\npeople to look at me for at least a second more than that. I\nthought, I really have nothing to lose." It didn't take long for Mr. Donald's phone to start ringing.\nEmployees at the agencies he targeted started seeing his ads --\nwhich included a headline, a photo, a short blurb of enticing copy\nand a link to his portfolio website -- appear on the sides of their\nFacebook pages. He soon heard back from a total of seven agencies,\nsome of which wanted to consider him for specific open positions.\nHe was even contacted by a recruiter from Publicis who had heard of\nhis efforts despite having never targeted that agency. In July he\naccepted a L.A.-based position at Visionaire Group, where he was\noffered a position as a copywriter and strategist. He'll start\nlater in August. He said he's excited to be working at a smaller shop, and is\nglad he took a less conventional approach to self-promotion.\n"That's what you'll have to do for your clients," Mr. Donald said.\n"There's nothing wrong with showing you can do that." When she asked Ms. George to sell advertising for Women's Wear\nin the Dallas area, Ms. George protested that she was already\nteaching. "She said, 'Teach your classes in the morning and you can\nsell advertising in the afternoon,'" Ms. George recalled.\nEventually Ms. George's ad sales increased to the point that she\nleft her teaching position behind. That unpleasant experience prompted Mr. Robertson to switch his\nmajor to economics, and take up working nights at a local bar. One\nof the regulars there was well-to-do, drove an Alfa Romeo, and\noverall seemed to be living the good life. "One day I asked him\n'What do you do for a living?' and he said I work for an\nadvertising agency." So, Mr. Robertson decided he'd do the same,\nwriting a dissertation on magazine advertising which he on a whim\nsent to Campaign magazine. To his surprise, they published it as an\nop-ed piece with a photograph -- "I looked like I was in Duran\nDuran," says Mr. Robertson -- and while everyone else bombarded\nagencies with r?sum?s and creative books, he simply sent shops a\nphotocopy of that column. The result? Three job offers, two in\naccount management and one in media planning, the latter at\nOgilvy & Mather,\nwhich he accepted in July 1982. "Considering that there aren't that many Drossmans in the world,\nI knew that the Neil Drossman at Della Femina's spin-off agency had\nto be related to me," said Mr. Drossman, who is now co-founding\npartner of health-care ad agency Extrovertic. "So I sent him a\nletter introducing myself and offering my services for an unpaid\nsummer internship at his new shop." Even though it turned out that Neil Drossman was a distant\ncousin to Mark Drossman, nepotism did not net the latter a job.\nScheming did. "I went back to school and I went to my department adviser and\ntold him -- well, lied to him -- that an agency in New York had\noffered me a semester-long internship. I asked him if there was a\nway he could help me to take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime\nopportunity," Mr. Drossman said. "He said I could sign up for four\nclasses he'd be teaching in the coming semester, but I wouldn't\nhave to attend them. Instead, I could go work in New York, and at\nthe end of the semester, simply come back and give a presentation\non my experiences. "Next, I wrote to Neil and told him that my school was offering\nme an extraordinary chance to work in New York for a full\nsemester's worth of credits. I would be willing to take any job and\nwould work for free," Mark said. "I soon received a letter asking,\n'When can you start?'" ANDREW GIANGOLA, NASCAR\nIn the early 2000s, Andrew Giangola was running global media\nrelations for McKinsey & Co., which was a great place to work,\nhe said, but the company known as the "Greta Garbo of management\nconsulting" -- i.e. "I vant to be a-lone" -- didn't fit his\naggressive PR style. A friend asked if he was interested in a similar position at\nNascar, a good fit since Mr. Giangola was a fan of the circuit\ndating back to the early 1970s. He was flown to Nascar headquarters\nin Daytona Beach, Fla. The airport is situated not far from the\nfamed 168,000-seat Daytona International Speedway, and Mr. Giangola\nhad a few hours to kill before his interview, so he drove over to\nthe track. He jumped out of his rental car and made his way across\nwhat looked like a grassy marsh to see if any gates were open to\nsneak in. "I looked down and, oh crap, my suit pants were covered with\nmud," Mr. Giangola recalled. "I ran back to the rental car\ncompletely freaking out. I wanted the PR job, but more importantly,\nI didn't want to look like an idiot. I worked frantically. I used\neverything -- tissues, spit, the floor rugs of the car ... anything\nto clean my suit pants and wing tips." After he cleaned up as best he could and started to drive to the\ninterview, he noticed a sign around the bend of the Speedway --\n"Track Tours -- All Day Today." At the interview with George Pyne, then Nascar's COO, and Jim\nHunter, VP-communication, Mr. Pyne looked at Mr. Giangola and said:\n"We're not gonna waste anyone's time going over your past\nexperience. We just need to know one thing: Do you have the passion\nto do what it takes to succeed in Nascar?" Mr. Giangola looked down as his soiled slacks and crusty shoes\nand said, "Gentlemen, let me tell you the story of a man who flew\nto Daytona and just had to see the race track." He was offered the job on the spot. CINDY GALLOP, IFWERANTHEWORLD\nCindy Gallop is known for many things, to name a few: a successful\n16-year career at Bartle Bogle Hegarty,\nart collecting, fabulous shoes, younger men, and throwing parties\nat her posh, black-walled New York apartment. But what some don't\nknow about her is that her very first love was theater. As\npresident of the Oxford University drama society, English\nliterature grad Ms. Gallop didn't just act on the stage -- she\nwrote plays, directed them and was a stage manager. When she came\nto the realization that didn't have what it took to make it as an\nactor or professionally, she pursued designing promotional posters\nand marketing the shows. She was so convincing that one day a woman came up to her and\nsaid, "Young lady, you could sell a fridge to an Eskimo." When she\napproached London agencies for the first time in 1985, they\ndeclined to hire her because -- in that typical chicken-and-egg way\n-- she didn't have enough experience. So she applied for a graduate\ntrainee program in account management where she was accepted by\nBates, working on DHL and Mars confectionary products, including\nSnickers. Said Ms. Gallop, who these days travels the world giving\nspeeches and running a few creative technology start-ups: "In my\nfirst month there, I drank more champagne than I had in my entire\nlife, and I thought, this is the life for me."