Freelancers' Stock Rises on Madison Avenue

Forget Wall Street , there's another occupation under way:\nfreelancers on Madison Avenue. Though freelancers have long been a part of the agency\nworkforce, their numbers are swelling as shops look to staff up or\nscale down based on the size of the new-business pipeline. With\nclients' marketing budgets rallying after a recession that led to\nthe layoff of thousands of full-time staffers, freelancers are\nshouldering much of the workload at crunch time for a project or\npitch. "We took a lot of costs out when we had to three years ago,"\nsaid Andrew Benett, CEO of Havas' Arnold Worldwide. But now "the\npace of pitching is picking up, and agencies don't have extra\npeople sitting around looking for things to do," he added. Over the last several week, Ad Age talked with agency execs,\nfreelance talent and staffing companies. The discussions indicate\nthat though expanding opportunities for freelancers benefit them\nand the agencies they work for, agencies are not attracting and\nmanaging freelancers appropriately, which in the long run could\nimpede shops' ability to find the best and brightest. "The freelance community is getting more demanding about pay and\nabout the environment of agencies," said Lisa Marie Ringus, a\ndirector at recruitment firm 24 Seven. "The talent satisfaction is\na reflection of an agency, so it's crucial to take time to make\nsure that you have the expectations aligned." So far, advertising freelancers appear to be a happy lot.\nAccording to a survey with 3,000 national respondents conducted by\n24 Seven and Ad Age , 62% of freelancers are optimistic that their\njob satisfaction will increase in the next year, vs. 46% of\nfull-timers. (Twenty-five percent of the survey respondents were\nfreelancers or consultants, and 70% of the freelancers were\nwomen.) Freelancers are more likely to report a healthy work-life\nbalance than full-time employees. They also feel they have more\ncontrol over their career path than full-timers. In fact, once an\nagency staffer goes freelance, it's hard to turn back; the survey\nfound that the longer people are independent workers, the less\nlikely they become to accept traditional employment with a single\ncompany. The trend isn't confined to the ad business. The Freelancers\nUnion's 2011 Independent Worker Survey of 2,500 members throughout\nthe 50 states shows that U.S. labor is generally evolving away from\ntraditional schedules and into "more flexible, contingent work."\nAlmost half of respondents, 46%, earned their income from at least\ntwo work sources in the last year. Most people in the survey were\ninvolved in the advertising and publishing fields. "In the ad business, there's also an influx of interest in\nspecialized talent," Ms. Ringus said. "We get a lot of business\naround pitch work. Another big area is anything in the digital\nrealm." Mr. Rogers has been experimenting with a digital platform, which\nhe called "an eBay for the freelance market," that gives workers\nscores and lets users see which agencies scored them. A beta\nversion of the tool could be ready as early as July, with a formal\nlaunch in the fall. Compelling prospect, high costs Ad freelancers are most often art directors, copywriters or\nstrategists. Less frequently, they're account people employed to\ndeepen category experience in a vertical, such as beauty or cars.\nNo agency can maintain the perfect mix for every client scenario,\nwhich is why the ability to hire temporarily is such a compelling\nprospect. "There's enough work for good freelancers with specific skills\nor a good track record, and what freelance offers agencies is\nflexibility," said Mr. Benett, a frequent speaker on the topic of\ntalent management. But, he said, "it comes at a price -- you're\npaying a premium." Mr. Benett estimates that costs for freelance help are picking\nup after dipping during the economic downturn, with a strong\ncreative commanding between $1,000 and $1,700 a day. In rare\nsituations, he said, "superstar"-caliber independents, with agents\nwho rep them and manage their schedule, may be able to negotiate as\nmuch $2,000 a day. Many agencies refer to their temp workers as "permalance"\nbecause they have long-term arrangements for particular projects,\nsay, 100 days of work. "There's far more upside than downside, but\nthe downside for agencies is how much of it can you afford to do\nand still run a healthy business," Mr. Benett said. Many freelancers were laid off during the recession or left to\nhave children or for other personal reasons, and have been away so\nlong that a full-time post may not be an option. The downsides for\nthem include lack of job security, no employer-sponsored health\ninsurance, and more-complicated taxes. Another major difficulty can\nbe getting paid -- independents, for example, are not protected by\nDepartment of Labor regulations. Permanent commitment Elizabeth DeMaso, who earlier in her career worked at Deutsch and Hill\nHolliday (and was an Ad Age Woman to Watch), has been a freelance\nbusiness-development exec for nearly a decade. She has had\nlong-term engagements at several agencies, including a stint for\nSaatchi &\nSaatchi on the JCPenney\naccount. "A key to success as a freelancer is treating the job as a\npermanent commitment," Ms. DeMaso said. Having that attitude, she\nsaid, she was often invited to Saatchi meetings and events, and\ntreated as a part of the team instead of someone "who stays in the\nback closet producing work that gets presented by other team\nmembers." Mr. Benett feels strongly about the importance of freelancers'\nengaging with full-time staffers. Understanding the rhythm and quirks of agency life is vital,\nsaid Tom Christmann, a creative who spent 20 years working at shops\nsuch as BBDO, TBWA/Chiat/Day,\nTaxi, Cliff Freeman\n& Partners and JWT. He now writes an ad blog called "We're All\nFreelance." Mr. Christmann largely credits technological advances and social\nsites for allowing freelancers to obtain assignments faster and to\ncomplete the work remotely. But he said he doesn't necessarily see\nthe ease of freelancing as a good thing. "If you just jump in as a young freelancer, you'll get a lot of\nwork, but I don't know that you'll get any real [in-house agency]\nexperience in terms of things that will help you get jobs later in\nlife," Mr. Christmann said. "People who are hiring me like the fact\nthat I've managed clients and have been on a lot of shoots. Along\nthe way I learned so much about client contact, managing people and\nthe politics of agencies. Those 20 years were really\nimportant." How can agencies win and retain the best freelancers? First,\nrespect them. "There's a knee-jerk reaction for clients when they're under the\ngun to say 'I need this now,' " said Ms. Ringus at 27 Seven.\nInstead, she said, consider what the person wants and needs. Agencies must also recognize that freelancers may ask for extra\ncompensation for hours worked off-site, she said, and that to\ncompete for the best they may need to offer health insurance or\nretirement incentives. Communication is critical, she added. Be clear about both sides'\nexpectations -- for example, making sure you arrive at a\ncompetitive rate without overpaying. "Be upfront about what the\nwork entails," Ms. Ringus said. "Too many agencies are being too\nloose on information, and [odds are] they aren't the only person\nrequesting time from this freelancer." The bottom line: Have a management plan, she said. 