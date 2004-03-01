AGENCIES COMPLETE PITCHES IN CALIF. LOTTERY REVIEW

SAN FRANCISCO (AdAge.com) -- Presentations were completed last week in the review for the four-year, $100 million California Lottery general advertising creative and media account. Eight Lottery staff members, including Related Stories: CALIF. LOTTERY NAMES FIVE FINALISTS Grey, DDB Among the Contenders 8 AD AGENCIES VIE ANEW FOR CALIF. LOTTERY ACCOUNT A Tangled, Torturous Process Struggles Forward Again NEW SNAFU ERUPTS IN CALIF. LOTTERY AD REVIEW RFP Disclosure Requirements to Be Amended A tentative decision in the search, initiated in 2001, is scheduled for March 10, with subsequent approval later from the Lottery Commission. Finalists in the search are Omnicom Group's BBDO West, San Francisco and Los Angeles, and DDB Worldwide, Los Angeles, along with sibling companies Alcone and OMD; seven-year incumbent Grey Global Group's Grey Worldwide, Los Angeles; Interpublic Group of Cos.' Dailey & Associates, West Hollywood, Calif.; and independent Ground Zero, Los Angeles.