THREE AGENCIES LEFT IN VONAGE REVIEW

SAN FRANCISCO (AdAge.com) -- Internet phone company Vonage has narrowed the review for its estimated $50 million to $75 million advertising account to three agencies. The contenders are: Havas' Arnold Worldwide; Interpublic's Mullen, in Wenham, Mass., dropped out earlier and Starcom MediaVest Group?s StarcomMediaVest/SMG Direct, part of Publicis Groupe, did not make the final cut. Final presentations are scheduled for next week. Mr. Harris had indicated shops could take all or part of the advertising account. Carat is the incumbent on the interactive portion; New York independent Korey Kay was the incumbent for creative. Vonage is battling AT&T Corp. for market share of VoIP, or voice over Internet protocol, which provides for phone service over the Web. Vonage recently lowered its rates in response to AT&T's price cut for its competing service, CallVantange.