THREE AGENCIES PICK UP P&G PROMO ACCOUNTS

CINCINNATI (AdAge.com) -- Procter & Gamble Co. has appointed three agencies to new one-stop promotion-shop assignments covering retail and direct-to-consumer promotion for its health and beauty care business in what a spokeswoman termed a new, non-mandatory option for P&G brands in North America. Winners in the review, which began this Pilot project Each of the three new shops has been assigned a pilot project with a P&G health and beauty brand, the spokeswoman said. Saatchi X will handle a project for Prilosec OTC, Frankel for respiratory care, and Integer for hair color, she said. "It doesn't mean the [health and beauty business] has been split in three or that all the business is going their way," she said. "It just means [the three agencies] are going to start to demonstrate their capabilities now on projects." The new single-point agency may in turn contract with other agencies and will handle some accounting and administrative work now handled internally by P&G, though the assignment is not expected to result in workforce reductions. 'Another option' The assignment is only for P&G's Global Health and Beauty Care unit. "I'm not sure what other business units are looking at," the spokeswoman said. "It's just another option in the model that [health and beauty care] is looking at. They went through the process to see who best demonstrates that capability." Other contenders in the review had included a Grey Global Group entry comprising J. Brown Agency, Stamford, Conn., and Alliance and G2, New York; as well as Interpublic Group of Cos.' Draft, Chicago, according to executives familiar with the review.