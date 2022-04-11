Agencies return to office—inside the bumpy transition

“The open-office layout design of coworking may provide many employees with higher levels of psychological safety and positivity, but it does not necessarily connect to higher levels of productivity or feeling less distracted,” as Najla Barance, head of people at Brooklyn’s Stink Studios, put it. “We have to ask ourselves what is more important here: productivity or community?”

Every employee must have access to designated spaces in the office that allow for hyper-focus with no disruptions, as well as opportunities to build connections with colleagues, she stressed—concurrent goals that can be achieved by establishing best practices and guardrails.

First day of school

Complicating the return even further is that so many younger people hired over the course of the pandemic were new to office culture altogether. “A significant portion of our team had never stepped foot into an actual physical office space. Many were fresh out of college and went straight into isolation working from home,” said Jonathan Jordan, general manager of Edelman Southern California. “Workplace norms were lost on them. They didn’t know how to dress. They felt awkward about not knowing anyone, or even having conversation IRL. Many equated it to the first day of school.” (A just-released study from Washington State University’s Carson College of Business found that 63% of Gen Z employees are turned off by the idea of a 9-to-5 office setting.)

Like that first day of school, returning employees have had to get reacquainted with one another and their work routines, said Josh Bersin, a business analyst and adviser based in Oakland, California who specializes in talent management and HR issues. “It definitely takes a little time for employees to get comfortable being back at the office again,” he said. Employers can help their people along by making sure policies are clearly defined and providing resources like scheduling tools so they can book private workspaces.

Companies that have established flex work arrangements seem to be enjoying the most seamless transition. More than two-thirds of Bersin’s clients have a “flexible, as-needed, in-person” policy, he reported. “Generally speaking, what most companies tell me is that working together comes easily and people really enjoy being back together, as long as they don’t feel forced to show up when there’s no real reason to be present,” he said.