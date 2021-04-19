Agency holding companies feel the pressure as earnings reports creep closer
Publicis Groupe’s earnings released last week showed the holding company has returned to worldwide organic growth for the first time since the pandemic began. That puts pressure on rival holding companies preparing to report their own earnings this week and next.
“Publicis’ numbers suggest they have turned the corner,” says Greg Paull, principal at consultant R3, “and other groups should be posting similar outcomes from a very soft 2020.”
That’s the good news; the bad news is it might be tough to sustain it.
There are two major factors playing into this: Uneven rates of vaccination and recovery around the world could result in an earnings drag on sprawling multinational holding companies. And while certain businesses at the Big 5 agency holding companies have performed well across the board in the pandemic—namely health care, digital and e-commerce—they are still weighed down in major sectors like live events. In addition, many creative agencies remain burdened with client cutbacks in hard-hit categories like travel (though there are signs travel spending may be picking up again).
Even Publicis, which reported organic growth of 2.8% for the first quarter, tread carefully in offering guidance for the remainder of the year. “The crisis is not over,” said Publicis Chairman-CEO Arthur Sadoun in an interview last week. “The real question is how much will we recover everything that was lost last year?”
That will be a big factor going into earnings calls for companies like Omnicom Group, which reports this week, and Interpublic Group of Cos. and WPP, which report on April 28.
“It doesn’t matter what the number is, as long as there is a plus sign ahead of it we will be excited,” says an executive affiliated with a major holding company. “The issue is how do we temper expectations for the year?”
“There is no telling what clients will do now that they have done without for such a long time,” says a former holding company executive. “The FANGs [Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet]—Amazon in particular—have gained share in the ad world. Plus there are fixed legacy cost issues to deal with like real estate.”
The top industry players are pinning their hopes on digital to keep that plus sign going.
“The shock of COVID from last year has given way to the reality of needing to drive business for most marketers,” says Paull. “The holding groups that are ready with digital solutions and data-led strategies will play a leading role in helping them execute.”
Publicis’ U.S. operations, in fact, were up 5.1%, buoyed by Publicis Sapient, up 11.2%, and Epsilon, rising 4.7%, while creative was flat and health care up double digits, according to a bullish analyst report from Barclays, which called the company’s overall results “very strong.”
“These are very strong results that might convince some investors that agencies are more than a short-term cyclical trade and that there is long-term structural argument that they can go back to +3% organic [growth] having restructured their historical services and invested in new growth areas,” the report reads. “This is the core of our positive thesis on agencies.”
Your move, Omnicom, IPG and WPP.
Contributing: Bradley Johnson