Agency Brief: Introducing the Ditch

Alex Bogusky wants to play Dr. Frankenstein.

The co-founder and chief creative engineer of Crispin Porter Bogusky suggested in a brief Twitter video this week (alongside Jen Hruska, co-head of Strategy at CPB) that the agency do a show with old rejected client work.

We lose pitches even when the work love the work. I know. Shocking!!! So should we do some shows featuring this rejected work and the fascinating category insights that always pop up? Let us know. pic.twitter.com/6KG3qq8Sa7 — Alex Bogusky (@bogusky) February 12, 2019

"We do all these pitches but then we don't win them all," Bogusky says. "We have all this neat work. Wouldn't it be cool to do a show ... about work that didn't win the pitch." They'd hold the show in CPB's woodshed.

The thought got people talking.

Mike Duda, managing partner of Bullish, tweeted back that he thought it was a bad call. "Don't do it," he said. "Your rationale is celebrating great work. If you lose, you probably blew it in at least one other area."

But many thought it was an intriguing idea. "LOVE this idea. PLEASE do a show about getting pitch slapped (losing a pitch or a pitch that didn't pan out to a client partner)!" tweeted Laura Marczika. Another, social media agency founder Eric Zimmett, made a suggestion to "Call it "The Ditch," work that didn't win the pitch."

Mike Diccicco, whose Philadelphia-based DDCworks was recently acquired by Pavone Marketing Group, said this is kind of a thing already: "In Philly we have Dead Work Awards for great stuff that never saw the light of day. Event recently held in cemetery."

As long as they keep that shed door locked, everything should be fine.

A new home for Realtor.com's account

Realtor.com has named Huge its creative agency of record. The real estate company said the Brooklyn-based shop's "digital-first approach" helped win the appointment. In 2017, Realtor.com spent nearly $42 million on measured media in the U.S., according to Kantar Media.

Empowering Chitown

Cincinnati-based Empower is spreading its wings to Chicago. The media agency, which also handles some creative business, has opened a Windy City office with Hilary Burns at the helm. She was previously at VMLR&R leading the Conagra digital commerce business. Empower's Chicago office, at 440 North Wells near the Merchandise Mart, will oversee clients including Cirque Du Soleil, V-Tech, Dremel and Rust-Oleum. The shop is planting roots in the city because "more brands are craving the agile service and unique attention that an independent shop like Empower can offer, which giant holding companies there struggle with," says Rob FitzGerald, Empower's president and chief operating officer.

Down with Down Syndrome misperceptions

The National Down Syndrome Society tapped Saatchi for a campaign designed to reverse misguided perceptions about the syndrome. A video pairs a doctor's limited view with the actual achievements of those who have Down syndrome. The push comes as NDDS celebrates its 40th anniversary.