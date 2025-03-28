Agency news you need to know this week

\r\n Hello, and welcome back to Agency Brief. This week, we have the exclusive on a new CEO for Trade School and 22Squared and a look at VaynerMedia’s new relationship with JCPenney. Want to be included in a future edition? Reach out ewan.larkin@adage.com and brian.bonilla@adage.com for consideration. Trade School and 22Squared’s new CEO Atlanta agencies Trade School and 22Squared, both owned by Guided by Good, will now have a single CEO. Genna Franconi, previously co-founder and president of Trade School, will take on dual CEO roles for the agencies to help them work closer together and grow their businesses. Founded in 2020, Trade School specializes in personalized content at scale. It has 120 employees and works with brands such as The Home Depot, Southwest Airlines and ScottsMiracle-Gro. Trade School has since expanded to build and brand retail media networks such as Home Depot’s Orange Apron Media. 22Squared is a 103-year-old agency that has traditionally offered media and creative capabilities. The shop has 190 employees and works with clients such as Publix Super Markets, Southeast Toyota Distributors, Grammarly and Baskin-Robbins. 22Squared has seen major changes recently, including the departure of its Chief Creative Officer Toygar Bazarkaya and CEO Erica Hoholick last year, as well as the loss of the Publix creative account to Fig in February. Franconi said there is a “renewed” focus on client management and maintaining long-term clients at 22Squared. She noted that in recent years, the agency had been focused on being “creatively-driven,” which she called “a noble pursuit,” but added that it can’t happen “at the expense of [client] relationships.” Franconi is looking to build Trade School’s branding capabilities while enhancing 22Squared’s media capabilities through AI and tech investments, including an AI content management tool. She also plans to add a chief innovation officer to span both agencies. ICYMI Here are a few of Ad Age’s biggest agency stories this week: \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Data-Driven Marketing Playbook\r\n Join us May 22 in NYC to explore how data powers marketing\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Learn more here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n Anomaly’s Greatest Hits Anomaly tapped into nostalgia to promote its New York internships this week. The Stagwell agency created a short video parodying classic “Greatest Hits” CD commercials—only instead of music, it features a collection of songs that highlight the funniest and sometimes stressful parts of agency life. Some of the songs focus on moments such as spotting random celebrities in the New York neighborhood of Soho to fixing a piece of work in post-production, or working without timesheets. Seven internship spots are available, applications open until April 13. Also read: How entry-level agency marketers can advance their careers by moving in-house Quote of the week “Launching an RFP on LinkedIn says to the world: ‘We don’t know what we want as a brand, who we want to work with or why we want to work with them.’ On the surface, it looks innocent—open, fair, democratic ... From our perspective, this is just a PR stunt disguised as a search for ideas." –John Geletka, founder and chief experience officer of independent shop Geletka+, on the recent trend of marketers launching RFPs on Linkedin. VaynerMedia picks up JCPenney business JCPenney appointed VaynerMedia as its new social media and influencer marketing agency. The retailer added the agency as part of its $1 billion turnaround plan following financial struggles. Part of that plan includes new agency partnerships. In January, JCPenney appointed Mischief as its creative agency of record, and in 2023, the retailer brought on Dentsu X to lead media. It’s unclear if JC Penney previously worked with a social and influencer AOR. Just briefly Havas promoted Dan Hagen to global chief data and technology officer leading its AI and tech strategy. Previously Hagen held the same title at Havas Media Network. Jamie Seltzer will assume that role at Havas Media Network after most recently serving as global executive VP of CSA and analytics. CSA is Havas Media Network’s dedicated unit to helping clients utilize consumer data effectively in their businesses. Frontier Airlines has appointed BarkleyOKRP as its first agency of record for creative and media following a competitive review. Women’s fashion company Vera Bradley has appointed Callen its first creative agency-of-record following a competitive pitch. TBWA\\Media Arts Lab has promoted Nick Ciffone to executive creative director. He has been with the agency for eight years, most recently as a group creative director.