Agency news you need to know this week

VCCP Group hires first North America CEO in its 20-year history and Vodafone retains Dentsu’s Carat as its leading media agency
By Keira Wingate and Brian Bonilla. Published on August 19, 2022.
David & Goliath brings back summer camp for underserved youth
Credit: Stella & Chewy's

VMLY&R hires global CSO

VMLY&R has named Andrea (Ring) Grodberg as its first global chief strategy officer since WPP merged VML and Y&R in 2018. Grodberg will join the global leadership team reporting to global CEO Jon Cook. 

Grodberg will provide leadership across the network’s nearly 100 offices and lead strategy for Coca Cola and other key clients. Grodberg previously served as chief strategy officer at BBDO and global chief strategy officer at Big Spaceship. 

VCCP hires a North America CEO

VCCP Group has hired its first North America CEO in its 20-year history. Brett Edgar takes on the role after serving as president of 72andSunny New York for over two years. In her role, Edgar will oversee VCCP’s New York office and the network’s San Francisco agency M/H. Prior to 72andSunny, Edgar was a managing director at BBH New York. VCCP is also bringing on Caroline Grayson as managing director of VCCP’s New York office. Grayson was a group brand director also at 72andSunny’s New York Office.

A raw food diet

Raw pet food company Stella & Chewy launched its first national creative marketing campaign, called “All You Need Is Raw” from Chicago-based agency Highdive. 

The brand aims to promote its product with multiple 15-second videos that show cats and dogs partaking in quirky activities, including sniffing unwanted areas and destroying window curtains. “Raw is all pets are,” a voice-over says.The national campaign includes cable TV, connected TV and video, audio and social media.

Vodafone lands global account

Vodafone has retained Dentsu’s Carat as its leading media agency following a competitive pitch for its $567 million global account, a spokesperson for the telecom company confirmed. The new contract begins in January 2023. Carat, which has worked with Vodafone since 2019, is international media agency of record in 15 markets.

"We welcome our continued collaboration with them as our media buying agency," the spokesperson said.

AMV BBDO adds to creative bench

Sergio Takahata and Nellie Santee, key creatives on Burger King at David Miami, to join the London agency.

Credit: AMV BBDO

AMV BBDO has poached creative duo Sergio Takahata and Nellie Santee, key creatives on Burger King at David Miami, to join the London agency. Copywriter Santee has worked with Art Director Takahata since 2019. Aside from the Burger King account, where they were responsible for product launches and cornerstone creative ideas, the two have also worked together on Budweiser, Sour Patch Kids and Heinz Ketchup.

Santee, who was born in the U.S. and grew up in Brazil, made the top-ten most awarded copywriters list at Cannes Lions in 2019—the only woman to do so. Takahata, a Brazilian, has won over 12 Grand Prix in international festivals including Cannes Lions and D&AD.

“We are huge admirers of Nellie and Sergio’s work, so to have them join us with our other brilliant creative talent at the agency is very exciting,” said AMV BBDO Chief Creative Officers Nadja Lossgott and Nicholas Hulley in a joint statement. 

Just briefly 

Deloitte Digital has tapped Mark Singer as its new chief marketing officer, a position that had been vacant. Singer most recently served as as partner and agency lead.

Engine Digital has created two new roles to bolster its East Coast business. It hired former VP at Rangle, Steven Chabot, as managing director, and Brian Wong as strategy director of business design. Wong previously served as associate growth strategy and business design manager at Fjord, part of Accenture Interactive.

Independent agency Mower becomes 100% employee-owned after Chairman and CEO Eric Mower transferred ownership of the company to all 150 employees via an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). They will now have equity in the business and an additional retirement benefit.

Blue Chip has promoted seven people into newly created roles, including Sonja Evans, now VP business intelligence and strategy, and Bradley Slavick, now director of client leadership. Gina Giordano was promoted to associate director of client leadership; Julie Kahn to associate director of digital strategy; Jaimie Scott and James Bright to senior client leader; and Carly Rossdeutcher to senior associate of integrated media activation.

Communications consultancy Babbit Bodner was named agency of record for Peach Bowl Inc, the team behind college football's Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Bodner will provide strategic communications services for the brand's properties, which include the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament among others. 

Contributing: Alexandra Jardine

Keira Wingate is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism in New York, where she received her Masters of Arts in business and economic reporting. Before becoming an agency reporter at Ad Age, she covered business and breaking news at USA TODAY. You can follow her on Twitter @KeiraRenee

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more. He previously covered the private equity industry as a reporter for PEI Media.

