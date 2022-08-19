Agency news you need to know this week

Just briefly
Deloitte Digital has tapped Mark Singer as its new chief marketing officer, a position that had been vacant. Singer most recently served as as partner and agency lead.
Engine Digital has created two new roles to bolster its East Coast business. It hired former VP at Rangle, Steven Chabot, as managing director, and Brian Wong as strategy director of business design. Wong previously served as associate growth strategy and business design manager at Fjord, part of Accenture Interactive.
Independent agency Mower becomes 100% employee-owned after Chairman and CEO Eric Mower transferred ownership of the company to all 150 employees via an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). They will now have equity in the business and an additional retirement benefit.
Blue Chip has promoted seven people into newly created roles, including Sonja Evans, now VP business intelligence and strategy, and Bradley Slavick, now director of client leadership. Gina Giordano was promoted to associate director of client leadership; Julie Kahn to associate director of digital strategy; Jaimie Scott and James Bright to senior client leader; and Carly Rossdeutcher to senior associate of integrated media activation.
Communications consultancy Babbit Bodner was named agency of record for Peach Bowl Inc, the team behind college football's Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Bodner will provide strategic communications services for the brand's properties, which include the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament among others.
Contributing: Alexandra Jardine