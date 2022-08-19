Agency news you need to know this week

Raw pet food company Stella & Chewy launched its first national creative marketing campaign, called “All You Need Is Raw” from Chicago-based agency Highdive.

The brand aims to promote its product with multiple 15-second videos that show cats and dogs partaking in quirky activities, including sniffing unwanted areas and destroying window curtains. “Raw is all pets are,” a voice-over says.The national campaign includes cable TV, connected TV and video, audio and social media.

Vodafone lands global account

Vodafone has retained Dentsu’s Carat as its leading media agency following a competitive pitch for its $567 million global account, a spokesperson for the telecom company confirmed. The new contract begins in January 2023. Carat, which has worked with Vodafone since 2019, is international media agency of record in 15 markets.

"We welcome our continued collaboration with them as our media buying agency," the spokesperson said.

