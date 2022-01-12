Three key trends for agencies to watch in 2022: 4A's report

The 4A’s today released its second annual Look Ahead report focused on trends that the industry can expect this year in the agency world—and most of them are already familiar, including remote work policies, sustainability and multi-metaverse opportunities.
The goal of the report, said Marla Kaplowitz, president and chief executive officer of 4A's, is to "really talk about what is ahead for the year not only based on what we are hearing from our members, but what we're seeing in the industry." She added: “These are all topics that people need to start to pay attention to.”
Key among them are environmental and sustainability. The year 2022 will likely see an acceleration of efforts in this regard, according to the report, including agencies being more selective in their choice of clients and vice versa when it comes to environmental responsibility. The 4A's said it has launched a Sustainability Task Force to help agencies get a better head start.