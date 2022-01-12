Agency News

Three key trends for agencies to watch in 2022: 4A's report

Association's Look Ahead report highlights sustainability, the metaverse and the future of work
By Keira Wingate. Published on January 12, 2022.
20220111_4AsLookAhead_3x2
Credit: 4As

The 4A’s today released its second annual Look Ahead report focused on trends that the industry can expect this year in the agency world—and most of them are already familiar, including remote work policies, sustainability and multi-metaverse opportunities.

The goal of the report, said Marla Kaplowitz, president and chief executive officer of 4A's, is to "really talk about what is ahead for the year not only based on what we are hearing from our members, but what we're seeing in the industry." She added: “These are all topics that people need to start to pay attention to.”

Key among them are environmental and sustainability. The year 2022 will likely see an acceleration of efforts in this regard, according to the report, including agencies being more selective in their choice of clients and vice versa when it comes to environmental responsibility. The 4A's said it has launched a Sustainability Task Force to help agencies get a better head start. 

 Another area cited the report, “The Future of Work,” indicates that a chief area of focus for agencies this year will be operating models, agency culture, remote work policies and finding better ways to hire and retain staff. According to the report, agency leaders will need to redefine the future of the agency office space, leaning more into a “flexible ambiance” and focusing on technology so that staff, clients and partners can continue to collaborate from remote locations. 

"Agencies are really grappling with what culture means,” said Kaplowitz. “Is it about people, is it about place? How do they think about that moving forward? And this idea of what is remote work—as we come up on year two [of the pandemic]—is this just something that will continue to evolve?” She added that the longer agencies work remotely, the harder it may be getting a “significant number of people to go back to an office.”

The launch of the multi-metaverse is another significant trend cited in the report, with agencies still working on how advertising will fit and best work in this emerging environment. "We're going to have to start paying very close attention to this one,” said Kaplowitz.

 

 

Keira Wingate
Keira Wingate

Keira Wingate is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism in New York, where she received her Masters of Arts in business and economic reporting. Before becoming an agency reporter at Ad Age, she covered business and breaking news at USA TODAY. 

