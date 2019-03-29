Agency Brief: Fleas, ticks and travel

Happy Friday! For the time being (the office Powerball ticket was a loser) I'm filling in as your correspondent for all things agency. If you think you miss our outgoing agency scribe Meg Graham, say a little prayer for us. Better yet: feel free to send your tips and news for this column my way.

Pack your bags, we're going to … Illinois

O'Keefe, Reinhard & Paul has landed the tourism account for the Prairie State from the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. The plan is for OKRP to pump up the coffers for Illinois' $40 billion travel and tourism industry by pitching domestic and international travelers along with convention planners. The contract runs through 2022 and spending is estimated at $15 to $25 million annually. That should buy a lot of whiskey and bananas.

According to the client, 114 million people visited Illinois last year and the hope is to draw in many more. "We cannot rest on thinking people are already aware of the many great things to see and experience in the state," says Erin Guthrie, DCEO acting director. "We need to let people know what Illinois has to offer." Hey, OKRP, here's a tip from a former Chicagoan: Give Galena some love.

It was a dark and stormy night

We're a sucker for anything dog-related, so we perked right up when we saw Sterling-Rice Group's new commercial for flea and tick remedy PetArmor. The TV and digital ads show a pet owner racing home to comfort his dog who is cowering in a thunderstorm.