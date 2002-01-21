ALLIED DOMECQ PICKS SHOPS FOR NEW MALT DRINKS

BOSTON (AdAge.com) -- Allied Domecq's Allied Domecq North America, Westport, Conn., assigned advertising for two new ready-to-drink malt beverages to BBDO Worldwide, Chicago, and Deutsch's dRush, New York. The brands will be introduced in the spring by the distiller and Philip Morris Cos.' Miller Brewing Co. Omnicom Group's BBDO, Related Stories: ALLIED DOMECQ CONSOLIDATES GLOBAL ACCOUNTS Includes $478 Million in Liquor Marketing Business CAMPARI INCREASES STAKE IN SKYY Italian Distiller Owns Majority Share in Vodka Maker SMIRNOFF ICE ELBOWS INTO THE SUPER BOWL Manuevers Against Anheuser-Busch With Local TV Spots LIQUOR COMPANIES ACCUSED OF TARGETING CHILDREN The names of the new beverages were not disclosed. Earlier this month, Miller said it and Skyy Spirits Co., majority-owned by Campari group, will launch Skyy Blue, another ready-to-drink beverage. Skyy agency Lambesis, San Diego, handles Skyy Blue.