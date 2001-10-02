ALLSTATE HANDS DIRECT TV WORK TO EICOFF

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Allstate Corp., Northbrook, Ill., hired WPP Group's A. Eicoff & Co., Chicago, to create a direct response TV campaign. Eicoff, a unit of Ogilvy & Mather Worldwide, will handle a pilot effort to drive business to Allstate's agents, Web site and toll-free number as part of the insurance marketer's "Good Hands" campaign. Billings were not disclosed, but Allstate spent $62 million on TV in 2000 and $14 million in the first half of 2001. Bcom3 Group's Leo Burnett Co., Chicago, will remain Allstate's agency of record.