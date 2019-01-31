Build your own story with Ad Age Amp

Ad Age Amp Credit: Ad Age

Today, Ad Age is excited to officially debut Ad Age Amp, our new platform that lets you spotlight your best ideas and biggest news.

Amp is where agencies, brands, individuals, production companies and more can tell their own stories in the Ad Age universe.

The coolest thing about it? It starts with the work. Your profile builds from all your inspiring campaigns and ads that we've featured on Creativity--an archive of innovative work and ideas that we've been curating for more than a decade. If you already have a credit on Creativity, you've already reached step one in creating your Amp profile. If you don't have one, signing up is just a click away.

With an enhanced Amp page, you can curate the work and headlines from Ad Age you want to feature. Have a campaign or an A-List or Small Agency accomplishment you'd like to shout about? An Amp profile will allow you to shine a light on those.

Amp is a way for you to tell visitors more about yourself beyond a simple credit.

And, along with the traffic you're getting from Ad Age itself, an Amp profile is sure to get plenty of hits from search given our strong domain authority.

Check out the video below for more info and head over to adage.com/Amp to get more details on pricing and to start building your profile.

An added bonus for individuals: sign up now to get a free 30-day trial.