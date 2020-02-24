Announcing the 2020 Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards Finalists

Tap to closeX 2020 AD AGE A-LIST & CREATIVITY AWARD FINALISTSUpdate: We know that many of you are monitoring the rapidly evolving coronavirus situation. While we had hoped to bring you together for Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards celebration, we realize this is likely not possible given the public health concerns we all share. Ad Age is currently exploring alternate dates, and we appreciate your patience as we work to bring you the best event and issue possible. We will keep you posted on details as we have them. If you have any questions, please email aaevents@adage.comIt’s the moment the industry has been waiting for: the Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards finalists. These awards honor the forward-thinking leaders, top agencies and creative innovators in the industry today. The Agency and Production Company A-Lists are handpicked by the Ad Age editorial staff, who comb through hundreds of submissions. The Creativity Awards are chosen by esteemed juries led by Ad Age.This year, for the first time, individuals and agencies will not know what category (or categories) they’re taking home honors in until the night of the gala on April 14. The idea is to maintain a little old-school award show suspense and surprise.Also new this year, we have expanded the Creativity Awards to include a dedicated Production section of categories, which honor various individuals and top post-production companies for outstanding achievements.Ad Age A-List & Creativity Award finalists and winners will be jointly recognized at a gala held in New York on April 14.The full list of honorees in all categories (including standouts and to watch lists) is below, followed by Creativity Award finalists listed by category. Congratulations to everyone on this list and good luck!Show all honoreesFull honoree listTweetShareHonored Companiesadam&eveDDBAllbirdsAlt.VFXAnomalyAnonymous ContentBadger & WintersBarking OwlBBDOBBDO New YorkBiscuit FilmworksBombasCanvas WorldwideCashmereCode and TheoryCollinsDAVID São PauloDDB ChicagoDDB WorldwideDivision7Droga5EdelmanEssenceFCBFCB New YorkFCB/SIXFigFinal CutFramestoreFurlinedGoodby Silverstein & PartnersGSD&MGUTHumanautHungry ManICF NextIconoclastJohannes LeonardoJointm ss ng p ecesMcCann IsraelMcCann New YorkMcCann WorldgroupMediahubMindshareMJZMojo SupermarketMotherMother LondonMoving Picture CompanyNexus StudiosO PositiveOgilvyPark PicturesPartizanPRETTYBIRDPublicis ItalyPulseRadicalMediaResetR/GASMUGGLERSomesuchSquarespaceStinkTBWATBWA\\Chiat\\Day Los AngelesTBWA\\Media Arts LabTerri & SandyThe CommunityThe Martin AgencyThe VIA AgencyTool of North AmericaUnit9VaynerMediaVMLY&RWave Studios/Sixty Four MusicWeber ShandwickWhitehouse PostWieden+KennedyWieden+Kennedy New YorkWork & CoHonored PeopleMark Aronson (Johannes Leonardo)Jonny Bauer (Droga5),Colin Belmont (VMLY&R)Chris Beresford-Hill (TBWA\\Chiat\\Day New York)Paul Briganti (Tool of North America)Jesse Brihn (Droga5)Sean Bryan & Tom Murphy (McCann New York)Melissa Buck (Goodby Silverstein & Partners)Maryellis Bunn (Museum of Ice Cream)Calmatic (PRETTYBIRD)Katie Coane (Goodby Silverstein & Partners)Tasha Dean (The Martin Agency)Samantha Deevy (Droga5)Carmina Drummond (The Martin Agency)Michael Dubrick & Joel Holtby (Rethink)Lauren Ferreira (Droga5)Hillary Fischer-Groban (Thinx Inc.)Nisha Ganatra (Chelsea Pictures)Angus Ingham (UNICEF)Amber Grace Johnson (Object & Animal)Margaret Johnson (Goodby Silverstein & Partners)Spike Jonze (MJZ)Mark Kirby (OMD)Diana Kunst & Mau Morgo (Object & Animal)Lauren LaValle (Droga5)Alex Little & Karsten Jurkschat (McCann New York)Fernando Machado (Burger King)Christina Mallon (Wunderman Thompson)Ladd Martin (HP)John McAdorey (McCann New York)Megaforce (Anonymous Content)Mark Molloy (SMUGGLER)Antony Nelson & Mike Sutherland (adam&eveDDB),Andreas Nilsson (Biscuit Filmworks),Stephanie Nadi Olson (We Are Rosie)Brian O’Rourke (TBWA\\Media Arts Lab)Michael Piner (Mediahub)Michele Prota (Forsman & Bodenfors)Miriam Raisner (VMLY&R)Charlotte Regan (Knucklehead)Randy Romero & Angela Brown (GSD&M)Diego Scotti (Verizon)Dani Stoller (Saatchi & Saatchi New York)Toby Treyer-Evans & Laurie Howell (Droga5)Ricardo Uribe (Goodby Silverstein & Partners)Debbi Vandeven (VMLY&R)Bonnie Wan (Goodby Silverstein & Partners)Brian Whipple (Accenture Interactive)Dougal Wilson (Furlined)Danielle Zion (Mediahub)Creativity Awards:Work CategoriesContent Marketing of the YearTweetShareHBO, “#FortheThrone”by Droga5 Sandy Hook Promise,“Back to School Essentials”by BBDO New York Skittles,“Advertising Ruins Everything”by DDB Chicago and SMUGGLER Tech Innovation of the YearTweetShareBlack & Abroad, “Go Back to Africa”by FCB/SIX Burger King, “Burn That Ad”by DAVID São Paulo Microsoft/Xbox,“Changing the Game”by McCann New York Best Work for GoodTweetShareGazeta.pl, BNP Paribas and Mastercard, “The Last Ever Issue”by VMLY&R HBO, “It’s OK”by Wieden+Kennedy New York Ikea, “ThisAbles”by McCann Israel Libresse, “Viva La Vulva”by AMV/BBDO and Somesuch Mastercard, “True Name”by McCann New York Microsoft/Xbox,“Changing the Game”by McCann New York Experiential Campaign of the YearTweetShareGlade, “Scent by Glade”by Ogilvy Skittles, “Broadway the Rainbow”by DDB Worldwide Wendy’s, “Keeping Fortnite Fresh”by VMLY&R Tiny But MightyTweetShareHBO, “It’s OK”by Wieden+Kennedy New York Kraft Philadelphia Cream Cheese, “Bagelgate”by Droga5 Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen,“Sandwich Wars” Tweetby GSD&M The Walt Disney Company,“Moving Day”by TBWA\\Chiat\\Day Los Angeles Craft of the YearTweetShareApple, “Bounce”by TBWA\\Media Arts Lab Apple, “Share Your Gifts”by TBWA\\Media Arts Lab Ikea, “Silence the Critics”by Mother London John Lewis & Partners,“The Boy & the Piano”by Moving Picture Company Libresse, “Viva La Vulva”by AMV/BBDO and Somesuch The New York Times,“The Truth Is Worth It”by Droga5 Idea of the YearTweetShareBurger King, “Whopper Detour”by FCB New York Diesel, “Hate Couture”by Publicis Italy Libresse, “Viva La Vulva”by AMV/BBDO and Somesuch Microsoft/Xbox,“Changing the Game”by McCann New York The New York Times,“The Truth Is Worth It”by Droga5 Wendy’s, “Keeping Fortnite Fresh”by VMLY&R Creativity Awards:People CategoriesCreative of the YearTweetShareLauren FerreiraCreative director, Droga5 Ricardo UribeAssociate creative director, Goodby Silverstein & Partners Media Planner of the YearTweetShareSamantha DeevyGroup communications strategy director, Droga5 Mark KirbyMedia director, OMD Michael PinerSenior VP, video and data-driven investments, Mediahub Danielle ZionAssociate director of communications planning, Mediahub Strategic Planner of the YearTweetShareKatie CoaneGroup brand strategy director, Goodby Silverstein & Partners Miriam RaisnerGroup director, strategy and insights, VMLY&R Randy Romero & Angela BrownSocial strategy team, GSD&M Creative Director of the YearTweetShareMike Dubrick & Joel HoltbyPartners, creative directors, Rethink Alex Little & Karsten JurkschatCreative directors, McCann New York Antony Nelson & Mike SutherlandExecutive creative directors, adam&eveDDB Toby Treyer-Evans & Laurie HowellGroup creative directors, Droga5 Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the YearTweetShareCarmina DrummondExecutive VP, chief culture officer, The Martin Agency Christina MallonInclusive design lead, Wunderman Thompson Michele ProtaChief talent officer, Forsman & Bodenfors Diego ScottiChief marketing officer and executive VP, Verizon Account Manager of the YearTweetShareColin BelmontSupervisor, client engagement, VMLY&R Melissa BuckAccount director, Goodby Silverstein & Partners Lauren LaValleExecutive group account director, Droga5 Chief Creative Officer of the YearTweetShareChris Beresford-HillChief creative officer, TBWA\\Chiat\\Day New York Sean Bryan & Tom MurphyCo-chief creative officers, McCann New York Margaret JohnsonChief creative officer, Goodby Silverstein & Partners Debbi VandevenGlobal chief creative officer, VMLY&R Brand Manager of the YearTweetShareHilary Fischer-GrobanBrand director, Thinx Angus InghamCommunications specialist: global brand and special projects, UNICEF Ladd MartinHead of global marketing, HP Chief Strategy Officer of the YearTweetShareMark AronsonChief strategy officer, Johannes Leonardo Jonny BauerGlobal chief strategy officer, Droga5 Bonnie WanPartner, head of brand strategy, Goodby Silverstein & Partners Creativity Awards:Companies CategoriesBest ROI: Work that WorksTweetShareHeineken, “Heineken 0.0”by Canvas WorldwidePopeyes Louisiana Kitchen,“Chicken Wars”by GSD&MTennessee Department of Tourism, “The Laugh Tracker”by VMLY&RThe New York Times,“The Truth Is Worth It”by Droga5Visionary/Founder of the YearTweetShareMaryellis Bunn, Founder & CEOMuseum of Ice Cream Stephanie Nadi Olson, FounderWe Are Rosie Best Launch of the YearTweetSharePopeyes Louisiana Kitchen,“Chicken Wars”by GSD&MPopeyes Louisiana Kitchen,“Sweet Dixie Kitchen”by GUTVolkswagen,“Volkswagen’s Rebirth”by Johannes LeonardoD-to-C Brand of the YearTweetShareAllbirds Bombas Creativity Awards:Production CategoriesAgency Producer of the YearTweetShareJesse Brihn, Director of film productionDroga 5Tasha Dean, Senior VP, head of integrated productionThe Martin AgencyJohn McAdorey, Senior VP, executive producerMcCann New YorkBrian O’Rourke, Executive director of film and content productionTBWA\\Media Arts LabDani Stoller, Executive ProducerSaatchi & Saatchi New YorkDirector of the YearTweetShareCalmaticPRETTYBIRD Spike JonzeMJZ MegaforceICONOCLAST Mark MolloySMUGGLER Andreas NilssonBiscuit Filmworks Dougal WilsonFurlined Director to WatchTweetSharePaul Briganti, Content directorTool of North AmericaNisha Ganatra, DirectorChelsea PicturesAmber Grace Johnson, DirectorObject & AnimalDiana Kunst & Mau Morgo, DirectorsObject & AnimalCharlotte Regan, DirectorKnuckleheadEditorial Company of the YearTweetShareFinal Cut Joint Whitehouse Post Music and Sound Company of the YearTweetShareBarking Owl Wave Studios/Sixty Four Music VFX Company of the YearTweetShareAlt.VFX Framestore Moving Picture Company