CREATIVITY AWARD FINALISTS
Ad Age presents the finalists for its 2021 Creativity Awards which recognize excellent work, outstanding people, creative companies and exceptional production in marketing, advertising and tech. The finalists were chosen by juries of the industry's brightest stars. The winners will be announced in the June 7, 2021, issue of Ad Age.
Creativity Awards:
Content Marketing of the Year
Adobe “Adobe Stock Film Festival”
72andSunny
Apple “The Whole Working-From-Home Thing”
Smuggler
KFC “A Recipe for Seduction”
Wieden+Kennedy Portland
Wendy’s “Super Wendy’s World”
VMLY&R
We Transfer/RizAhmed “The Long Goodbye”
Somesuch
Tech Innovation of the Year
Doritos “Cool Ranch”
Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Foot Locker “Endless World of Airmax”
BBDO New York
Michelob Ultra “Michelob Ultra Courtside”
FCB New York
Best Work for Good
Burger King “Cow’s Menu”
We Believers
Canadian Women’s Foundation “Smells Like Inequity”
VMLY&R/Taxi
Courageous Conversation Global Foundation/Ad Council “Not a Gun”
Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Redwing “Labor Day On”
Droga5 New York
Royal Australian Mint “Donation Dollar”
Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne
Starbucks “I Am”
VMLY&R
Experiential Campaign of the Year
City of Chicago “Boards of Change”
FCB Chicago
Michelob Ultra “Michelob Ultra Courtside”
FCB New York
Oreo “Doomsday Vault”
The Community
Tiny But Mighty
New York Public Library “Missing Sounds of New York”
Mother New York
Popeyes “That Look From Popeyes”
Gut
Trojan “Sext Us Instead”
72andSunny
Craft of the Year
Beats by Dre “You Love Me”
Translation
Burberry “Singin’ in the Rain”
Moving Picture Company; Megaforce via RiffRaff Films
Hennessy “Maurice and the Black Bear School”
Droga5 New York; Somesuch
New York Times “Life Needs Truth”
Droga5 New York; Somesuch
Nike “You Can’t Stop Us”
Wieden + Kennedy Portland
Creativity Awards:
Creative of the Year
Yoshie Hozumi and Marissa Yardley Clifford
Art Director and Copywriter, TBWA/Media Arts Lab
Yahkeema Moffitt
Creative Director (formerly Copywriter), Wieden+Kennedy Portland
Jackie Jinse Moran and Ben Brown
Senior Art Director and Senior Copywriter, Droga5 New York
John JP Petty
Head of Social, Wieden+Kennedy New York
Rohit Thawani
Digital Experiences Creative Lead, TBWA/Media Arts Lab
Media Planner of the Year
Edwina Morales
Director, Multicultural Business Solutions, Horizon Media
Ben Nilsen
Group Communications Strategy Director, Droga5 New York
Strategic Planner of the Year
Kim Jimenez
Director of Interactive Strategy, TBWA/Media Arts Lab
Graham North
Head of Brand Camp, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Zach Wootton, Jess Sartoretto, Zack Stergar
Strategy Directors, Arts & Letters Creative Co.
Creative Director of the Year
Rony Castor and Anthony O’Neill
Associate Creative Directors, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Larry Gordon
Creative Director, Laundry Service
Bianca Guimaraes and Kevin Mulroy
Executive Creative Directors, Mischief @ No Fixed Address
Maria Lee
Associate Creative Director, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Jean “Zampa” Zamprogno and Fernando “Zaro” Pellizzaro
Executive Creative Directors, David Miami
Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year
Kerstin Emhoff, Ali Brown and Shari Holly
Founder, Prettybird/Pipelines; President, Prettybird; Director of Operations, Pipelines
Aaron Francois
Integrated Media Supervisor, MediaCom
Walter Geer III
Executive Creative Director, Experience Design, VMLY&R
Trevor Robinson, OBE
Founder and Executive Creative Director, Quiet Storm
Glenn Singleton
CEO and Founder, Courageous Conversation Global Foundation
Debora Yeh
Chief Marketing Officer, Sephora
Account Manager of the Year
Monique Beachamp Estrella
Account Director, Gut
Kaley Lambeth
Lead Account Director, Partner, Highdive
Brandon Pracht
Group Account Director, McDonald’s, Wieden+Kennedy New York
Kate Rutkowski
Brand Director, Wieden+Kennedy Portland
Erik Wade
Brand Director, Wieden+Kennedy Portland
Brand Manager of the Year
Jennifer “JJ” Healan
VP-U.S. Marketing, Brand Content and Engagement, McDonald’s
Justin Parnell
Senior Director of Brand, Oreo, Mondelez International
Marissa Solis
Sr. VP-Portfolio Marketing, Media and Partnerships, Frito-Lay North America
Chief Strategy Officer of the Year
Paula Bloodworth
Global Strategy Director, Wieden+Kennedy
Christine Chen
Partner, Head of Communications Strategy, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Jeff McCrory
Chief Strategy Officer, Mischief @ No Fixed Address
Elizabeth Paul
Chief Strategy Officer, The Martin Agency
Chief Creative Officer of the Year
Pancho Cassis
Partner and Chief Creative Officer, David
Tim Gordon and Felix Richter
Co-Chief Creative Officers, Droga5 New York
Greg Hahn
Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Mischief @ No Fixed Address
Margaret Johnson
Chief Creative Officer, Goodby, Silverstein & Partners
Tiffany Rolfe
Global Chief Creative Officer, R/GA
Creativity Awards:
Visionary/Founder of the Year
Alix Peabody
Founder & CEO, Bev
Harvey Karp
Founder & CEO, Happiest Baby
Ryan Serhant
Founder & CEO, Serhant
Best Launch of the Year
Ford Bronco “The Bronco Series”
Stept Studios
Ford Mustang Mach-E Launch
BBDO New York
King C. Gillette Beard Care Brand
Circus Maximus
Twix Kicks
Weber Shandwick
Creativity Awards:
Director to Watch
Raine Allen-Miller
Somesuch
Haley Elizabeth Anderson
Pulse Films
Fenn O’Meally
Smuggler
Rubberband
Smuggler
Agency Producer of the Year
Nicole Haase
Group Production Director, 72andSunny Los Angeles
Mike Hasinoff
Executive Producer, Droga5 New York
Ian Kelly
Senior Producer, TBWA/Media Arts Lab
Jen Passaniti
Head of Production, Highdive