ARNELL WALKS OFF WITH REEBOK ACCOUNTS

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Reebok International, Canton, Mass., has named Arnell Group, New York, as the new agency on its Classics footwear line, people familiar with the situation confirmed. Arnell will also handle some men's footwear that had been at Berlin Cameron & Partners, New York. According to Taylor Nelson Sofres' CMR, the Classics assignment is a $10 million account and the men's footwear is just over $12 million. The switch gives Arnell, part of the Omnicom Group, a stronger presence in the Reebok family. Arnell currently handles the Rockport brand for Reebok. The Classics footwear account was previously handled by Bcom3 Group's Bartle Bogle Hegarty, New York. Berlin Cameron will continue to serve as the apparel company's lead agency.