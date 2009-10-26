How Deutsch L.A. Snared Plum VW Account

DETROIT (AdAge.com) -- If there's such a thing as a\nsurprise account win in a business in which marketers frequently\ndefy logic when it comes to reviewing and selecting agencies, then\nthis was it. But Deutsch L.A. was far from the favorite when\nthis review cranked into high gear. In fact, most observers would\nhave given shorter odds to at least two of the other leading\ncontenders. First there was DDB, which has\nmost of VW's ad business in the rest of the world, the supposed\nsupport of the German parent company and a longtime, clearly-stated\nhankering to win back the U.S. business it had for so many\nyears. There was Goodby,\nSilverstein & Partners, which is not only one of the best\nagencies in the country by most people's reckoning, but which also\ndid a sterling job for Hyundai until the Korean automaker decided\nto take its advertising in-house. Goodby also had the seeming\nadvantage of at least being an Omnicom Group sibling to DDB,\ntheoretically allowing it to work somewhat more seamlessly on\ncross-border initiatives. The only longer shot than Deutsch might\nhave been Wieden & Kennedy, even though the Portland, Ore.,\nindie is certainly a creative powerhouse. Uncertainty\nAdd to that highly-competitive field the fact that in the middle of\nthe review, Deutsch parent Interpublic made the decision to fuse\nDeutsch together with ailing sibling Lowe, a move that had the potential to\ndisrupt the agency, and create uncertainty in the mind of a\nmarketer that was about to hire them. So given the odds, just how did Deutsch snare an account that Ad\nAge recently estimated was the third-most desirable in the\nstill-highly-sought-after car category? Well, firstly it has to be\nnoted that DDB's purported advantage might actually have been a\ndisadvantage. VW's U.S. executives wanted to maintain their\nindependence, according to executives close to the matter. Still this wasn't a case of the other agencies losing, insisted\nVW, this was a case of Deutsch L.A. winning -- by quite some\nmargin. Of course the hoary story that always makes the rounds after a\nreview, often propagated by the losing finalists, is that the\ndecision came down to price. In a marketing business populated by\nhundreds of procurement executives, that always seems feasible, and\nin this case the theory was buttressed by reports that the latter\nstages of the review involved a lot of finance executives -- on\nboth agency and client side -- doing a lot of number-crunching. Yet\nTim Ellis, VW of America's VP-marketing and one of the three key\ndecision makers in this review, said price wasn't the key factor\nhere. "The decision was not based on price, the decision was based on\nthe best agency," he said. "I'm sure every client today is looking\nfor fair value for their agency. We're good Germans and we have\nstrong processes in the way we conduct ourselves financially."\nNoting that VW is a legendary brand that was advertiser of the year\nat Cannes, he added: "Why would a brand with that kind of success\ngo to the lowest bidder?" Bottom-line focus\nRather than besting its rivals on price, Deutsch won for the\nsimple, but vital, reason that it stayed focused on the bottom-line\nissue of moving metal, and presented the work that most moved the\nmarketer. VW has extremely aggressive growth plans in the U.S.,\naiming to boost annual new-vehicle sales to 800,000 units by 2018,\nan ambitious jump over current yearly sales under 300,000. Mr.\nEllis also told Adweek that he was impressed by the agency\nrecognizing the importance of including the dealers in all\nmarketing thinking and execution. Beyond that, Mr. Ellis stressed the multiple talents of the\nDeutsch team and said that he and his fellow executives felt they\nhad very good chemistry with them right from the get go. He said\nthey offered "a platform that we felt was head and shoulders above\nthe other competitors." He added that the agency was able to find a\nway to keep the brand's global "Das Auto" tag "that's just been\nsitting under our logo" in a relevant way that will resonate with\nAmerican consumers. "That's important," he said, "because it never\ndoes any good to have a tagline that doesn't do anything." Mr. Ellis, who was joined on the decision-making panel by his\nboss, Stefan Jacoby, president-CEO of VW of America, as well as VW\nglobal marketing chief Luca de Meo, admitted that VW faces "an\nincredibly complex challenge," to "evolve the brand to be more\nappealing to more people without selling our soul." He indicated\nVW's main targets will be the top two Japanese transplants here,\nsaying, "VW has always had trouble being relevant and gaining\nconsideration from those who today are Honda and Toyota\nbuyers." Mike Sheldon, co-CEO of Deutsch, Los Angeles, called the win "a\ngame-changer for the agency." Deutsch already has a lot of people\nin place for the account following the loss of the Saturn account,\nand will open a service office in Herndon near VW's headquarters\nand hire additional staff. Key creative players on the account will include Group Creative\nDirector Eric Springer and Creative Director Josh Rose. Both men\nwere heavily involved in the pitch, said Eric Hirshberg, co-CEO and\nchief creative officer. The agency's first work will arrive early\nnext year. Incumbent Crispin, Porter & Bogusky opted not to\ndefend. Jeff Goodby, co-chairman of his eponymous agency which made it\nto the final two in the pitch, wished VW "a lot of luck," adding,\n"I'm sure we'll find another car company that will be a good fit\nfor us." VW's media planner and buyer, MediaCom, will work closely with\nDeutsch on planning, said Mr. Ellis. VW did not include U.S.\nHispanic creative in the review, retaining its relationship with\nindependent CreativeOnDemand, Miami. Independent agency AKQA is handling VW's mobile work. Deutsch's victory will be even sweeter for those who were around\nin 1995, when the agency lost against Arnold in a review for the\nsame account. Deutsch spent 95 days and $360,000 pitching VW, and\neven laid out $20,000 on a new black Jetta for research. After\nhearing he didn't win, Donny Deutsch made a quip about said Jetta,\nsaying he wanted to "slam it into a wall."