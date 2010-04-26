Think Twice Before Axing Account Management

CHICAGO (AdAge.com) -- His name doesn't appear on\ncreative credits like the names Lee Clow or Duncan Milner do. But\nhis importance to TBWA -- and one\niconic client -- can't be overstated. He's also a dying breed. At a time when agencies are increasingly\ndowngrading dedicated account-management roles, it's rare to find\nmany James Vincents. When New York shop Amalgamated launched some years ago,\nfor example, it did so without the function, and more recently\nPublicis-backed Bogle Bartle Hegarty is rolling out a new agency\nmodel that more directly ties senior executives to client\nbusiness. 'Biggest marginalization' "There's just not as much talent in the middle as there used to\nbe," said Jennifer Seidel, senior VP-agency relations and\nmembership at the 4A's. "The account people [who are left] are\nexpected to do more and more." "It's definitely the part of the business that's seen the\nbiggest marginalization," said Marty Stock, who runs DraftFCB's\nMillerCoors business. "At a lot of places, it's devolved into\nbasically a professional golf partner or lunch buyer." That reputation of account men as glad-handlers in grey wool\nsuits, wining and dining clients, has been hard to shake. But\npeople like Mr. Stock, who has spent more than 20 years in the beer\ncategory, are far from that mold. Ask him, and he'll say his job is to balance the creative and\nbusiness objectives in order to best grow a brand. "If creative\ngets too important, you might as well go write a screenplay," he\nsaid. But if creative gets too reined in, the "magic" of a great\ncampaign -- and its multiplier effect on sales -- isn't possible.\nAnd above all, Mr. Stock says "my job is to worry." That's something that clearly resonated with his client,\nMillerCoors' Chief Marketing Officer Andy England, who earlier this\nyear told Ad Age that Mr. Stock "often knows I have a problem\nbefore I do." Helping team 'score' Mr. Stock worked on Anheuser-Busch brands at now defunct D'Arcy\nMasius Benton & Bowles before joining Foote Cone & Belding\nto work on Coors 21 years ago, and has seen virtually every\nimaginable mistake beer marketers can make play out; as such, he is\nwell positioned to help his agency and its client avoid them in the\nfuture. "When I played football [in high school], I was a lineman,\nand my job was basically to clear out the obstacles so my teammates\ncould score," he recalls. "I think it still is." It's a sentiment that Microsoft would agree with. "The\nsingle-most important piece for success for agencies we work with\nis actually orchestration," the company's chief creative officer,\nGayle Troberman, told audiences at the Ad Age Digital Conference\nearlier this month. "Account management is the most important\nfunction in our agencies, not creative." In other words, shops just might want to think different.