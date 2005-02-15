BANK OF AMERICA SHIFTS MEDIA ACCOUNT TO INITIATIVE

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Bank of America shifted media-buying and -planning duties from Interpublic Group of Cos.' Deutsch, New York, to sibling Initiative Worldwide, the marketer said. Related Story: BANK OF AMERICA SHIFTS AWAY FROM DEUTSCH Large Chunk of Ad Account Moved to Draft Bank of America spent $197 million in measured media between January and October 2004, according to TNS Media Intelligence, and $166 million in 2003. Previous Deutsch move Four months ago, Bank of America moved creative duties out of Deutsch to another interpublic shop, Draft. Calls to the agencies were not returned by press time. This is Initiative's second go with Bank of America. The account moved out of Initiative to Deutsch in 2003, where all aspects of the advertising account were consolidated. That arrangement arose after Interpublic merged the marketer's former creative agency, Bozell, into Lowe, which handled banking rival HSBC.