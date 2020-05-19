BBDO N.Y., McCann Worldgroup and M ss ng P eces take top nods at the Webby Awards
BBDO New York, McCann Worldgroup and M ss ng P eces earned top nods at the 24th annual Webby Awards, hosted by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences, which announced its full list of winners this morning.
BBDO earned the “Agency of the Year” nod having earned more Webby Awards and nominations than any other agency this year—five Webby Awards and eight Webby People’s Vice honors for work that included Sandy Hook Promise’s “Back to School Essentials,” “The Epidemic” for Monica Lewinsky, Bacardi’s “Beat Machine” and The New Yorker’s evolution of its Caption Contest to social media.
Other agencies in line for the honor included McCann New York, with 11 wins and three nominations; Droga5, with five awards and 13 nominations; Goodby Silverstein & Partners, with eight wins and one nomination; and R/GA, which won four awards and nine nominations.
McCann Worldgroup earned the Webby Network of the Year honor, for celebrated work across 18 of its agencies in 11 countries.
M ss ng P eces earned the Webby’s first-ever Production Company of the Year honor, with work that included Tinder’s “Swipe Night” campaign via 72andSunny. Others in contention for the honor included The Mill and MediaMonks.
Among the honored campaigns this year were "Generation Lockdown" from McCann New York for March for Our lives, which earned both the Webby Award and Webby People's Voice Award for Public Service & Activism; "For the Throne" from Droga5 for HBO, which won The Webby Award for Media & Entertainment; and "It's Bubly!" for Bubly and starring Michael Bublé, from Goodby Silverstein & Partners, which earned both the Webby Award and Webby People's Voice Award for Best Influencer Endorsements.
The full list of winners can be seen here.
The Webby Awards’ annual celebration, like other major awards fetes, is going virtual this year, with a ceremony hosted by actor and comedian Patton Oswalt at 3 p.m. EDT today at webbyawards.com.
The Webby winners are decided by the Internationational Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, whose members include: Apple VP of Marcom Integration Nick Law; GE Chief Marketing Officer Linda Boff; Target CMO Rick Gomez; Publicis Sapient Chief Experience Officer John Maeda; JPMorgan Chase CMO Kristen Lemkau; 360i President Abbey Klaassen, Mother Executive Creative Director Ana Balarin; and The Martin Agency CEO Kristen Cavallo.
The Webby People's Voice Awards were determined by internet fans' 2.5 million votes across 230 countries.