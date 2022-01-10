Agency News

BBH poaches AMV BBDO's Grieve as global chief creative officer

The move also sees AMV promote Nadja Lossgott and Nicholas Hulley to chief creative officers
By Alexandra Jardine. Published on January 10, 2022.
Last call for entries: Final deadline for Ad Age's 2022 A-List and Creativity Awards is Tuesday
Alex Grieve

Alex Grieve, BBH

Credit: BBH

BBH has raided rival London shop AMV BBDO to hire its creative chief, Alex Grieve, as global and U.K. Chief Creative Officer. 

Grieve replaces BBH worldwide creative chief Joakim "Jab" Borgström, who is stepping down without a job to go to. It's the latest in a series of shakeups at BBH; in October, Global CEO Neil Munn departed as BBH appointed a new global board and announced a renewed focus on creativity. 

As well as leading BBH's creative output on a global scale, Grieve will also be chief creative officer of BBH London, the agency’s founding office, will co-chair the BBH Global Board with Annette King, CEO of Publicis Groupe UK, and will lead the BBH Creative Council.

The move sees Grieve return to BBH in April, after more than a decade away at AMV BBDO; he spent 14 years at the Publicis Groupe agency, from 1996-2010, before joining AMV BBDO as creative partner in 2011, initially working alongside his then creative partner Adrian Rossi. Promoted to chief creative officer in 2019, he has overseen a strong creative output, with the agency winning the Global Agency of the Year at Cannes, D&AD and The One Show in 2021 among other honors.

At AMV BBDO, Grieve will be replaced by Nadja Lossgott and Nicholas Hulley, the agency's much-lauded executive creative directors, who now take the creative helm as joint chief creative officers. The pair are the creative force behind the agency's award-winning work for Libresse, including "Blood Normal" and "WombPainStories," which won four Grand Prix at Cannes last year. 

Sam Hawkey, chief executive officer at AMV BBDO, described the pair in a statement as "certainly the most talented and the most awarded of their generation, both creatively and effectively."

"Not only that but they are kind, funny, and inspiring souls that everyone loves to work with," Hawkey added. "So, elevating their creative potency and excellence to the agency’s senior management felt the natural and right thing to do for the agency’s future."

Nicholas Hulley and Nadja Lossgott, AMV BBDO

Credit: AMV BBDO

“Being asked to return to BBH was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down," said Grieve in a statement. "To be able to pass on what I have learnt from the agency that taught me my craft is interesting. To work with talented and kind people is interesting. To be entrusted with a creative jewel and see if, together, we can make it sparkle even more brightly is interesting. And as John Hegarty famously said, ‘do interesting things and interesting things will happen.’”

Annette King, Global Chair of the BBH Board and CEO of Publicis Groupe U.K., described Grieve in a statement as "one of the world’s most acclaimed and admired creatives and a forward-thinking leader who exudes humanity and warmth."

"Alex will work closely with the country leaders and creative departments to deliver world class, transformative creativity for our clients," she added. "I’m delighted he’s decided to return to BBH and join me in chairing the Global Board for this exceptional agency."

King also commented on the departure of Borgström, who oversaw creative for BBH Singapore before moving to the global role in 2019 following the departure of Pelle Sjoenell. 

"We’re incredibly grateful to Jab for everything he’s accomplished since he joined BBH in 2014," she said. "He created stellar work for clients including Nike, Ikea, Absolut and Samsung, and helped BBH Singapore scoop the prestigious Ad Age International Agency of the Year title in 2018 before becoming Global CCO of BBH in 2019. I wish him every success in the future.”

Borgström added: “It has been the biggest honour to carry the Black Sheep flag for the last few years. I’ve worked with so many brilliant, talented people who have amazed me every single day, and I’m so proud of what we have achieved together. But change is good. I’m excited to try different things and explore new possibilities. This is BBH’s 40th year, and it feels like a good time for me to move on as the agency enters this next chapter. It will be a new and exciting one under Alex.”

Alexandra Jardine

Alexandra Jardine is U.K. Editor at Ad Age. Based in London, she has written for Ad Age since 2011 prior to which she worked on U.K. marketing and advertising titles for more than a decade, including as news editor for Haymarket weekly title "Marketing" and freelancer for Campaign, Media Week and The Guardian.

 

