Bissell names McCann as its creative agency of record

Floor cleaning brand Bissell Homecare has picked McCann Worldgroup as its creative agency of record following a review first reported in August. The prior agency was ICF Next, which defended the account after holding it since 2014. McCann's Interpublic Group of Cos. sibling FCB was also a contender in the Bissell pitch, which was conducted by Select Resources International.

McCann’s Detroit office will handle the business moving forward. As part of the review, the vaccum maker also chose Current Global’s Chicago office to handle PR, which was also previously handled by ICF Next.

"As we continue to focus on international growth, these agency partners’ vast network of global resources and forward-thinking approaches made them a great match for Bissell," Theresa Junkunc, director of marketing communications at Bissell said. “We look forward to working together to kick off the development and execution of a global brand strategy in the new year. We have so much respect for the ICF Next team and are incredibly thankful for our partnership. Our work together over the past seven years has contributed to our growth to become the share leader in floorcare in the U.S.”

“We are proud to have supported Bissell in its ascent to the No. 1 North America market-share position, and we wish it continued success," a spokesman for ICF Next added.