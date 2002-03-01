BLIMPIE PICKS KAPLAN THALER

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Sandwich chain Blimpie International, Atlanta, tapped Bcom3 Group's Kaplan Thaler Group to handle its advertising account. The New York-based agency beat Interpublic Group of Cos.' Fitzgerald & Co., Atlanta, and Panoramic Communications' Earle Palmer Brown, New York, for the account. The review for the assignment, which includes all creative and strategic work, was handled by consultancy Hasan & Co., Raleigh, N.C. Billings are estimated between $15 million and $20 million. The previous agency, Kirschenbaum Bond & Partners, New York, was the agency of record.