Schafer Condon Carter Sells Hogwash to Pepsi Bottler

CHICAGO (AdAge.com) -- An independent Chicago\nagency has pushed the trend of ad shops creating their own products\na step beyond candles and shaving creams by building its own\nbeverage brand and selling it to a major Pepsi bottler. Schafer confirmed it has sold the brand, but\ndeclined to disclose the buyer, saying only that it was a "major\nbottling operation" that had been a manufacturing and distribution\npartner. But Ad Age has learned that the buyer is Wis-Pak, a large\ncoalition of Pepsi bottlers based primarily in the Upper Midwest. A\nWis-Pak spokeswoman later confirmed the deal. Schafer CEO Tim Condon declined to comment for this story, but\nsaid in a statement, "It's unique that, as an agency, we are\ninventing and building brands that are thriving in difficult market\nconditions while competing against category giants like Coke and\nPepsi. I'm very, very proud of our accomplishments because there\nis, perhaps, no tougher, more crowded category to compete in." Hogwash was developed by West Loop Beverage, a brand-incubator\nunit the agency launched in tandem with one of its former clients,\nLeo Novosel, who worked with the agency as VP-Sales and Marketing\nat Canfield Beverage Co. up until that company was sold to what is\nnow the Dr Pepper Snapple Group. Finding an opening\nWest Loop's analysis of the beverage sector quickly homed in on a\ngap in a congested industry filled with no shortage of copycat,\nredundant products. In an era when parents are increasingly\nconcerned about their kids' exposure to sugary sodas and drinks,\nthere was a dearth of low-calorie juice drinks on shelves. Enter\nHogwash. At 29 calories per 8 oz. serving and made with real sugar\ninstead of high-fructose corn syrup, the brand quickly got the\nattention of bottlers, who saw little competition in the category.\nAfter two years of trial, and with sales up 90% this year, Wis-Pak\nbought the brand, which comes in flavors such as "Piggleberry\nPunch." "It's doing great for us," said Steve Stielow, sales manager at\nLakeside Bottling Co., in Sheboygan Falls, Wisc., one of 54 local\nWis-Pak members carrying the brand. "Sales are up, and we'll take\nup on anything these days." In an interview last year, Mr. Condon noted that the credibility\nthe agency was garnering by successfully building its own brand was\nan asset in new business. And, coincidence or not, Schafer has\nfared well in that arena lately. Earlier this year, the 60-person\nagency was named agency of record for Buffets Inc., a casual-dining\nchain that includes brands such as Ryan's Steakhouse and Old\nCountry Buffet. Other agencies that have successfully launched products include:\nMother, which has created flasks, candles and gourmet sausages;\nAnomaly, which collaborated with Target stores on a shaving cream;\nand Bernstein-Rein shares\nemployees and office space with the Beauty Brands retail chain,\nwhich was started by agency founder Bob Bernstein. Another busy\nbrand-incubating shop is Rockfish Interactive,\nwhich won Ad Age's 2009 Small Agency of the Year award in part\nbecause of its success launching a coffee brand, a job-listings\nsite and a church-management application, among others.