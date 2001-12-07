BURGER KING ADDS PRINT-BUYING DUTIES TO MEDIA FIRST

CHICAGO (AdAge.com) -- Burger King Corp.'s cable-buying agency of record, Media First, New York, has also been named agency of record for print buying, the first such agency designation for the fast feeder. Bcom3 Group's MediaVest, New York, handles network TV media. While the Miami-based Diageo unit's past investment in print media has been negligible, it intends to do more, said Charlie Pacunas, senior director-media. He wouldn't disclose spending, but he quantified it as a "fair amount." Last month, the chain ran a series of ads in USA Today supporting Red Cross efforts in response to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Mr. Pacunas said more print would be earmarked for other social-marketing efforts and that brand-related efforts were being evaluated. "We're trying to figure out how to drive traffic and do print," he said. "If we keep doing the same old stuff, we'll get the same old results." Media First will handle Burger King's Sports Illustrated efforts, which is part of the chain's alliance with AOL Time Warner. The chain will announce today plans for its first national radio campaign starring the Harlem Globetrotters to tout its new Hickory Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger. McCaffrey Gottleib Ratner & Lane, New York, handled creative.