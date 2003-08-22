CADBURY AWARDS FORMER BATES ACCOUNT TO MCCANN

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) -- Cadbury Schweppes has awarded its non-chocolate confectionery business to Interpublic Group of Cos.' McCann-Erickson Worldwide, the company announced today. Billings on the account, which was formerly handled by Cordiant Communications Group's Bates Worldwide, exceed $60 million, the company said in a statement, and include advertising for brands such as Dentyne chewing gum, Certs and Clorets breath fresheners, all sold in the U.S.; Dandy, V6, and Dirol chewing gums sold in Europe; and Dee Mints, sold in Latin America. McCann-Erickson competed against several unknown agencies to win the business. Final presentations took place in mid-July. The account, which is global, will be based out of McCann's New York office. Cordiant was acquired last month by WPP Group, which folded Bates into its various networks in the U.S. and Europe.